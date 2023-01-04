Looking back at CF30: Oct. 30 at the Betsey Trotwood, London, featuring the Catenary Wires and Marlody

The Catenary Wires at CF30. Photo: Andrew Bulhak

Our final chickfactor 30 party in London was an afternoon Hangover Lounge affair at the Betsey Trotwood and had kind of a chill vibe that was welcome after two nights at the packed Lexington! Marlody is a new signing on Rob and Amelia’s Skep Wax label and her moody, intimate songs were quiet and poignant at a time when finally coming together after so long was so needed. Her music was a reminder that we all need to share our stories. The Catenary Wires are of course pop legends: Amelia Fletcher, Rob Pursey, Ian Button and Andy Lewis. They played stellar songs from their latest, Birling Gap, which you should snap up if you haven’t got it, and even thrilled the audience with a Heavenly song, “Cool Guitar Boy,” in advance of their couple of Bush Hall shows next spring, which was so so fun.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

London is a place I was lucky to call home for half a decade and I miss it like crazy. chickfactor’s cofounder Pam Berry has lived there since the late ’90s and I love being able to go back and see people at these events in these places that miraculously are still open. I wish we could do it every year! Thanks again to the musicians, bands, venues, Paul Kelly for backline wrangling, the sound people, Hangover Lounge, Tae Won Yu, the folks who put me and others up, the documenters, readers, fans, friends, strangers, and pop lovers who make up this incredible community.

Marlody, an artist on Rob and Amelia’s Skep Wax label, played the show. Photo: Jen Matson

The Catenary Wires. Photo: Jen Matson

The Catenary Wires. Photo: Morgan Stanley

People with great taste in music. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Pop stars meeting and smiling. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Beer mats from CF20. Photo: Morgan Stanley

Lunchbox at the Betsey. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Legends in our midst. Photo: Morgan Stanley

All the Umbrellas in London (sorry, I’ll stop saying that now). Photo: Morgan Stanley

Hangover Lounge gents Tim and John. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Raz attempting to wrangle the unruly CF revelers. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Poster by Tae Won Yu