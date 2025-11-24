chickfactor 2025 gift guide

Consider every dollar you spend a vote for the world you want to live in: a better world is possible and we must keep pushing for it. That means avoiding corporations (or spending very little this year for many on a budget) and awful retail giants who pay no taxes and pay their employees so little they can’t make a living. Our guide focuses on community, creativity, mutual aid, supporting artists, musicians and writers, and encouraging gratitude, kindness, empathy and giving back.

GIVE THEM EXPERIENCES: Sign your friend up for kickboxing classes, give them season tickets to a women’s futbol team, a spa day, or take them out to dinner, a play, an art-house movie, time in a recording studio, ceramic lessons, or pasta-making classes. Book a treehouse getaway!

NATURE IS HEALING: There are many ways to support animal welfare, bird safety and wildlife thriving, along with giving humans what they need to survive in this stupid world: Head to Audubon, Wildlife Conservation Society, Save the Manatee, Oceana, the A C L U, and other do-gooders and buy things that benefit them! Also consider adopting a real-life rescue pup or a black cat or buying things that benefit animal sanctuaries, hummingbirds, bees, bats, and wildlife. Without pollinators, our species will not survive. Give seeds to grow food, make bat boxes, hummingbird feeders and give someone beekeeper classes! I don’t know anyone who doesn’t need a massage right now.

KEEP THE LIGHTS ON: Support your fave radio station like WFMU by grabbing a bucket hat, a hoodie from top labels, or even buy your loved one a public media subscription. Commission an artist or buy something they’ve already created or a photographer to take a portrait. Shop museum and gallery shops, independent book shops, small businesses, and of course record shops! (We like Jigsaw, Monorail, and Dusty Groove a lot, along with our wonderful stockists Atomic Books, Grimey’s, K Recs, Record Grouch, Sonic Boom, and Peel).

MUTUAL AID: If you want to buy nothing, that makes a statement but consider ways to invest in our communities, support artists, writers, musicians, photographers, makers, ceramic artists, record labels, small publishers, camera shops, food co-ops, farmers markets, help people eat, get the care or services they need, and donate to food banks near you if you can.

IT GIRL: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin The real queen of England finally gets a proper bio from an author who once wrote about chickfactor and other zines in the New York Times:

The first comprehensive biography of Jane Birkin—actress, singer, and legendary style icon—and her profound cultural impact, from the “acerbic, culturally astute, and genuine” (The New York Times) author of the instant New York Times bestseller Glossy. (Simon & Schuster)

Swag from the world’s greatest radio station Your significant other would look so dashing in this apron whilst whipping up a vegan roast from scratch.

Shouting Out Loud: Lives of the Raincoats The award-winning, impressively researched book about the OG punk band from Audrey Golden is available via bookshop.org or also in Portland at Selected Stories. Read an excerpt and interview with the author here.

You & Me Against the World: 2 Women, 5 Bands, ’80s Edinburgh Is there a band that is more chickfactor than the Shop Assistants? We think not! This essential tome is still available at Jigsaw in the U.S.! Grab while you can.

Dressed in Black: The Shangri-Las and Their Recorded Legacy Who invented teenagers? Maybe the Shangri-Las! One of the greatest and most underrated bands of all time.

“The first full-length history of the Shangri-Las, one of the most significant—and most misunderstood—pop groups of the 1960s.

Sisters Mary and Betty Weiss, together with twins Mary Ann and Marguerite Ganser, were schoolgirls when they formed the Shangri-Las in 1963, and had a meteoric rise to fame with songs like “Leader of the Pack” and “Remember (Walking in the Sand).” Their career was cut short for reasons largely beyond their control, derailed by the machinations of Mafia-linked record executives, and heartbreak and tragedy followed. Historian Lisa MacKinney marshals an impressive array of new evidence to tell the Shangri-Las’ story, dispelling many myths and long-standing mysteries along the way.” (Verse Chorus Press)

2026 Crawdad Cleveland’s Famous Faces Calendar Shana Cleveland’s calendars are so fun and filled with luminaries you already admire. You know her from La Luz.

Personal style from Woody Guthrie They will lose. It’s only a matter of time.

Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A History of Punk Fanzines in Washington, D.C. Conflict-of-interest alert, we are one of many, many zines in this book! But still…

“John Davis understands that revolutions start at home. His reverent analysis of DC punk zine history, “Keep Your Ear to the Ground, is a sobering call of support for local, DIY culture. John’s book is definitive, well researched, and highly recommended.” —Bruce Pavitt, author of Sub Pop USA, cofounder of Sub Pop Records

Zines! Every holiday stocking needs to be stuffed with very dark chocolate and zines so I hear. Where to get zines in the US? Try Giant Robot, K Recs, Jigsaw, Quimbys, Atomic Books, Grimey’s, End of an Ear, Printed Matter, Peel Gallery and many other excellent shops!

Tambourine ornament from the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum Store

Teenage Daydream: We Are the Girls Who Play in a Band by Debsey Wykes Pretty sure you already have this one! Read an excerpt and an interview here!

Guitar flyswatter from the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum Store. SWAT!

Chapeau from ACLU When you see that person across the room wearing this, you know they’re awesome.

Dolly Parton Lodge Cast-Iron Mini Skillet You can surely manifest some adorable pancakes in this sucker. And no creepy chemicals like you get with nonstick pans.

Field Notes 2026 calendar Just look at that design. I need this!

The Guerrilla Girls Art Museum Activity Book

“Art is a weapon and as deadly as steel cannons or exploding bombs. Art should not be pacifist nor mystic, but should send fighting people to the field of battle filled with the clear knowledge of what the real enemy is,” according to Woody Guthrie, a great American. The Guerrilla Girls have been busting down doors for decades doing the work required to highlight gender discrimination and income inequality in the art world. Now your kiddo can learn how to be a superfeminist and an artist!

Rubber Letterpress Stamp Set from Hatch Show Print in Nashville

This stamp set is great for anyone looking to get a feel for letterpress. Hatch Show Print has been a working letterpress studio since 1879! I wish I lived closer, I would be there all the time.

Hello Kitty Fender Black Strat Should I start a band just so I can own this super-kawaii guitar? I might.

Snoopy Boombox Retrospekt just keeps refurbing and making things everyone would totally want. Via Moma Shop:

Features of the Retrospekt Snoopy Boombox include:

Powered by the included traditional plug-in power cord or by four D batteries (not included)

AM/FM/SW radio

Cassette play and record

Bass and treble adjustment knobs

Two built-in X-bass speakers

Headphone out 3.5mm audio jack

Bluetooth® connectivity to phone or wireless device

Track to track and play/pause controls for Bluetooth® connected device

With handle up: 7h x 14w x 6”d and Handle down: 5h x 14w x 6”d

The red telephone is not just a classic banger from Arthur Lee and Love, it’s also a product that I would love to hold up to my ear when I chat on the phone like an old person! From Moma:

Features of the Native Union Retro Pop Phone include:

Fun, retro phone handset design.

USB-C compatible with smartphones, laptops and tablets.

High-quality microphone and speaker for clear calls.

Optimized for video calls and online meetings.

Built-in pick-up and hang-up button.

Made from recycled materials.

Measures 8.5h x 2.15w x 2”d.

Cord measures 19.7” to 126” long.

Guitar Basics from Sarah Utter For those on a budget, this mini zine from Olympia artist Sarah Utter is just the thing.

“This how-to guide for electric guitar beginners covers all the basics: tuning, chords, scales, solos, and all the other fancy-pants stuff you need to become the next Joan Jett, Jimmy Page, or Mary Timony. No ‘tech talk’ here, just good old-fashioned tricks of the trade and easy to follow diagrams.” (buyolympia)

Risotto Studio Calendar at Little Otsu We love Risograph prints and this limited edition hanging wall calendar from Glasgow’s Risotto looks smashing! Twelve months of fun colors, lunar phases, and this year’s featured language is Dutch so you can also learn the days of the week and how to phonetically pronounce the months. Risograph printed in Scotland on recycled paper. White wire binding with a hanging loop, comes in a plastic sleeve.

Snail Mail Stamps by Portland Stamp Company Snail mail is a lost art that we try to keep alive. These bright colored stamps will surely brighten someone’s mailbox!

Ketanji Brown Jackson stamps These poster stamps created by Lydia Makepeace featuring the inspiring Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will benefit Women With a Vision.

Affirm Black Women stamps These imaginative Limited Edition Artist Stamp No. 39 stamps by Lydia Makepeace benefit Women With a Vision. Also via The Portland Stamp Company

Vote! Stamps These excellent Cats Vote Poster Stamps from The Portland Stamp Company are available from buyolympia.com and proceeds benefit the ACLU.

Feed the People T-shirt Bitter Southerner makes great lawn flags, tea towels, and T-shirts, some of which are benefits for organizations that help the world. This T benefits Feeding America. They also publish a great mag.