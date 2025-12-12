LD Beghtol tribute album coming in April: Listen to 4 tracks now

It’s been 5 years since LD Beghtol passed away and since then his friends, former bandmates and collaborators have been wanting to pay tribute to him. Now it’s finally happening. His former bandmate in Flare, Charles Newman, will release the tribute album ALL THESE THINGS I THOUGHT I KNEW on his label Mother West. Linda Smith was also the driving force behind getting this thing to come to fruition. LD would have been 61 tomorrow, Dec. 13. Read the press release below.

LD BEGHTOL COMPILATION TRIBUTE ALBUM All These Things I Thought I Knew will be released in April on Mother West

Album To Feature Renditions of Beghtol’s Songs By Linda Smith, Julia Kent, Stephin Merritt (The Magnetic Fields), Jon DeRosa (Aarktica) and Charles Newman, Kendall Jane Meade, Dudley Klute, Moth Wranglers, Stephen Coates (The Real Tuesday Weld) and Doug Hilsinger among others.

LISTEN TO JULIA KENT’S JUST-RELEASED TRACK, “EPHEMERA” HERE.

December 12, 2025; Los Angeles and Everywhere Else: Today, we announce the upcoming release of All These Things I Thought I Knew, a compilation tribute album to LD Beghtol, his life and music.

The announcement falls a day before what would have been LD’s 61st birthday and circa the 5-year anniversary of Beghtol’s passing. The album, slated for an early spring release on Mother West, will feature an enviable array of artists who knew, were inspired by, and collaborated with the artist who passed away tragically in December 2020.

Beghtol is, for many, best known for his role as one of the lead vocalists featured on The Magnetic Fields’ now classic album 69 Love Songs, having voiced heartfelt tracks like “All My Little Words” and “The Way You Say Goodnight.” But LD was a creative force and a prolific artist in his own right, leading the NYC chamber-pop outfit Flare, and all its subsequent incarnations, for over a decade, as well as releasing music under various other monikers like LD & The New Criticism. He was also a part of the experimental pop duo Moth Wranglers and TMF offshoot The Three Terrors.

In addition, LD worked as an art director for the Village Voice and wrote about pop culture for Chickfactor, as well as for Time Out New York, The Oxford American, The Advocate and the Memphis Flyer, his local paper for a time.

Beghtol’s passing inspired friend and singer-songwriter Linda Smith to connect with his former Flare bandmate and producer Charles Newman with the intention of compiling a tribute album of his songs.

Says Smith, “This album is a different kind of tribute album. It is a tribute to a musician by other musicians who knew and/or worked with him. Where other tribute albums may contain versions of well-known songs covered by artists who did not personally know the songwriter, the songs of LD Beghtol are not well known. Those of us included on this album wish not only to remember a friend and collaborator, we also hope to make these witty and memorable songs better known to a world too long unaware.”

Newman follows, “LD and I made so much music together and played some great shows. I learned a lot from him about music, art and history. My connection with LD deeply shaped the art I make and the way I approach it. His influence will forever live on in my work.”

All These Things I Thought I Knew features renditions of LD Beghtol’s songs by artists Linda Smith, Julia Kent, Stephin Merritt (The Magnetic Fields), Jon DeRosa (Aarktica) and Charles Newman, Kendall Jane Meade, Dudley Kludt, Moth Wranglers, Stephen Coates (The Real Tuesday Weld) and Doug Hilsinger among others.

“I loved him dearly: he was kind, witty, brilliant, unique soul, who felt things deeply but carried them lightly,” says the aforementioned Kent who is a revered cellist and composer. “His music was beautiful, baroque, acerbic, and heartfelt, like LD himself. It was always a joy to see him and chat about everything, from art to books to mutual friends and enemies. Being with him sometimes felt like being in another era: a more amusing and civilized one. He was an unbounded spirit and leaves an outsized hole in the world.”

Kent’s instrumental track, “Ephemera,” to be released tomorrow, December 13th (LD’s birthday) was inspired by the artist himself, and is one of the three original works featured on the tribute album along with a track composed by Stephen Coates (The Real Tuesday Weld). Coates’ song was originally written for LD to voice, and is now finally brought to life by Martyn Jacques of The Tiger Lillies. The third original track is the Stephin Merritt remix of Flare’s rendition of “Celebrate The Misery,” a song by Seattle band Kill Switch… Klik.

All These Things I Thought I Knew’s first single, “If/Then,” a Beghtol composition, was recorded for the tribute album by Jon DeRosa and Charles Newman was released on LD’s birthday in 2024 to mark the launch of this project. DeRosa, who has released music for decades as Aarktica, and like Newman, was a member of Flare, but was also a longtime roommate of Beghtol’s. It was in their Bushwick railroad apartment that Beghtol first shared a primitive version of “If/Then” with him so many years ago.

“In my mind, ‘If/Then’ is the quintessential LD song,” muses DeRosa. “Everything from its elegantly majestic arrangement to its lyrical brutality and vulnerability seems to bear his fingerprint.”

For more information, visit: https://www.motherwest.com/

