our 2022 lists: round one

image courtesy of Christina

Christina Riley / Artsick

Chickfactor 30 NY and London

Oakland Weekender 2022

Glasgow

Breaks from social media

Rock and Roll Vegan Donut bar in Monterey

White Lotus season 2 on HBO

Simon Guild guitar pedals

Meditation

Chickfactor 19 issue, and shirt designed by Jen Sbragia

Buzzcocks tribute compilation cassette for Oakland Weekender 2022



BONUS:

-Pop sockets for saving my phone from the swiper on a bike in London, haha!

Bridget St John at our CF30 party in Brooklyn; Photo: Dean Keim

Bridget St John

my list: a collection of some of the meaningful/impactful/grateful and awe inspiring experiences of 2022

Nicola Walker – magnetic irresistible UK actor

Annika

River

The Split –

I could make the whole list revolve around her and the other extraordinary actors she works with…

Colin Farrell & Jamie Lee Curtis Actors on Actors

Brady’s Irish Ground Coffee / Celtic Blend

Banshee’s of Inishereen

every Adirondack sunset

the caeser’s salad at Da Umberto in NYC

Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard

WNYC – especially The Brian Lehrer Show & Fresh Air

Hampstead – with Brendan Gleeson & Diane

the daily, weekly, monthly endless resilience strength tenacity and spirit of the Ukrainian people

JOC / Photograph by Janette Beckman

Jennifer O’Connor / musician, owner of Kiam Records and Main Street Beat

Lizzo – Special (Atlantic)

Flock – Flock (Strut)

Mabe Fratti – Se Ve Desde Aqui (Tin Angel)

Beach House – Once Twice Melody (Sub Pop)

Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine (300 Entertainment)

They Hate Change – Finally, New (Jagjaguwar)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (Columbia)

Cass McCombs – Heartland (Anti)

Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw)

Madonna – Finally Enough Love (Rhino/Warner)

Daniel Handler’s favorite books this year:

Kathryn Davis, Aurelia Aurelia

Fadhil al-Azzawi, Fadhil al-Azzawi’s Beautiful Creatures

Jakuta Alikavazovic translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman, Night as it Falls

Chen Chen, Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced An Emergency

Fanny Howe, London-rose/beauty will save the world

Hiromi Ito, translated by Jeffrey Angles, Wild Grass On the Riverbank

Geoffrey Nutter, Giant Moth Perishes

Carl Phillips, Then The War

Keiler Roberts, The Joy of Quitting

Peter Rock, Passersthrough

Kathleen Scanlan, Kick The Latch

Photo: courtesy of the Jim Ruiz Set

Jim Ruiz and Emily Ruiz from Jim Ruiz Set

9 T.V. series from the ’60s that got us through the pandemic and beyond.

1. Danger Man (a.k.a. Secret Agent Man)

2. Gidget

3. The Saint

4. Batman

5. Hawaii 5-0

6. Mission Impossible

7. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

8. The Girl from U.N.C.L.E

9. Mannix

Royal Arctic Institute / image nicked from their website

Lyle Hysen (Bank Robber Music and Royal Arctic Institute)

Mike Baggetta / Jim Keltner / Mike Watt (Big Ego)

Everywhen We Go Dezron Douglas – Atalaya (International Anthem)

Hermanos Gutiérrez – El Bueno Y El Malo (Easy Eye Sound)

Hammered Hulls – Careening (Dischord)

Horse Lords- Comradely Objects (Rvng Intl).

Julian Lage – View With A Room (Blue Note)

Beth Orton – Weather Alive (Partisan)

Jeff Parker – Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy (Eremite Records)

Romero –Turn It On – (Cool Death)

Stella – Up and away (Sub-Pop)

Travis Elborough

In no particular order – I ended up listening to quite a few things on cassette this year, one consequence of spending 10 days in bed with Covid in April with only my walkman to hand for audio entertainment, and probably als0 vinyl pressing plant backlogs but here’s some stuff that hit my ears this year. – baker’s top 10 at 11

Artist/Album

Loop – Sonacy

Kemper Norton – Rife (cassette)

Opal X – Twister (cassette)

Telefis – a Dó (cassette)

Blue Spectre – Silver Screen

Cosey Fanni Tutti – Delia Derbyshire soundtrack album

Andrew Poppy – Jelly

Robyn Hitchcock – Shuttlemania (cassette and LP)

The Advisory Circle – Full Circle

Xopher Davidson – Lux Perpetua

Nkisi – NDOMBALA (A Journey to Avebury)

Ed Shelflife / Photo: Gail O’Hara

Ed Mazzucco (Shelflife Records / Tears Run Rings)

1. Billow Observatory – Stareside

2. RxGibbs – Eternal

3. Motifs – Remember A Stranger

4. Life On Venus – Homewards

5. Martin Courtney – Magic Sign

6. Marine Eyes – Chamomile

7. Humdrum – Superbloom

8. Foliage – Can’t Go Anywhere

9. Jeanines – Don’t Wait For A Sign

10. Korine – Mt. Airy

Julie Underwood (CF contributor!)

1. Beyoncé – Renaissance

2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

3. Alvvays – Blue Rev

4. Alex G – God Save The Animals

5. Angel Olsen – Big Time

6. The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field

7. Plains – I Walked With You A Ways

8. Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

9. Sasami – Squeeze

10. Yard Act – The Overload

Kendall (right) with Jennifer O’Connor; courtesy of these two

Kendall Meade (Mascott, CF contributor)

Songs on repeat 2022

“San Francisco” Bonny Doon

“Problem With It” and “Abeline” Plains

“Mistakes” Sharon Van Etten

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” Weyes Blood

“Anti Hero” Taylor Swift

“Daylight” Harry Styles

art by Tae Won Yu

Beatrix Madell (Girl Scout Handbook)

My top ten songs of all time from the members of Boygenius:

1) “Night Shift,” Lucy Dacus

2) “Chelsea,” Phoebe Bridgers

3) “I Know the End,” Phoebe Bridgers

4) “Hot and Heavy,” Lucy Dacus

5) “Waiting Room,” Phoebe Bridgers

6) “Timefighter,” Lucy Dacus

7) “Graceland Too,” Phoebe Bridgers

8) “Me and My Dog,” Boygenius

9) “Song in E,” Julien Baker

10) “Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

Gilmore Tamny

Some Stars of 2022 Both Welcome and Unwelcome

anxiety

air fryer

Excellent books that are also mysteries:

The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran

The Violin Conspiracy: a novel by Brendan Slocumb

Vera Kelly: Lost and Found by Rosalie Knecht

The Second Cut by Louise Welch

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

The Maid by Nita Prose

Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia. P. Manansala

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

Confidence by Denise Mina

despair over Ukraine (et al)

Podsies: my ability to tolerate current news became I guess you’d say…refracted (?) i.e. bearable only by hearing it through other countries’ news like The Rest is Politics, or through the lens of a specific frame like the art world, The Week in Art or The Art Angle (scammers too). Gave esotericism a twirl with The Secret History of Western Esotericism, yikes, I do not have any idea what Earl Fountainelle was talking about much of the time, but interesting all the same. Also enjoyed for different moods and needs: Shedunnit, Art Law Podcast, The Witch Wave, The Read, Bad Gays, Don’t Ask Tig, The Bald and the Beautiful, My Favorite Murder.

I watched too much TV to remember any of it

found a perfect pop song not from 2022

painting a giant gift box

Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, Salem Witch Board Museum (Ouija boards)

what is the word where you don’t want to mention anything for fear of forgetting something, i.e. some standout 2022 shows: id m theft able outdoor show in Elfland, Paulownia at Waterworks.

tried to figure out what to do about mortality

reading play aloud – The Mousetrap on a writing retreat – very fun, recommend

Desus and Mero breakup. All right, sad, but I console myself: a) performers-writers-artists need to grow and sometimes that means change b) think of all they gave us

finally watched Lord of the Rings for details of that experience read here

Brittney Griner WTF and thank god

if nothing else may I please recommend @archaeologyart on the instagrammo

Fairfield Church / Photo: Rob Pursey

Rob Pursey (The Catenary Wires, Skep Wax Records, Swansea Sound, Heavenly, etc.)

After a long pandemic period of not going out I made a list of ten places I liked to visit and was very very happy to re-visit.



1. Rye Church Tower.

You have to pay, but not very much, to climb up to the top of this beautiful old building. Narrow stone corridors, creaking wooden staircases, and then you climb a rickety ladder right next to the huge church bells – try to not to do this at midday – and then you’re out onto the tower roof through a trapezium-shaped wooden door. You get to admire the aerial view of this perfect hill-town and of the marshes and Dungeness in the distance.

2. The Betsey Trotwood, London.

One of those venues that had to fight for survival during the pandemic. A warm, sanctuary of music. Always has friends in it.

3. Larkins Ale House, Cranbrook.

A tiny purveyor of local ale. Very hospitable. On the first Sunday we went in, they asked if we wanted a free snack and handed over a plateful of them, like a free meal really. The beer is perfect.

4. Fairfield Church. A peculiar, isolated survivor on the Kent Marsh and now a place where we are able to put on Skep Arts events. No water, no electricity, no light. Beautifully basic.

5. The Oast, Rainham.

Another lovely little venue where our friends at Careful Now Promotions somehow manage to book the best indie bands, every month.

6. The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea.

An art gallery, a cafe, a great record shop (Music’s Not Dead), all housed in one of the most beautiful Twentieth Century public buildings, right by the sea.

7. Nutmeg Cafe, Tenterden.

Best local coffee, friendly staff, dangerous pastries.

8. The Ellen Terry Theatre, Smallhythe.

Another place that became a Skep Arts venue this year. A thatched barn, converted into a theatre by a Suffragette group in the early Twentieth Century. I don’t think there is anywhere else like this in the world.

9. London Bridge Station.

I am still awestruck by the roof and the pillars of this huge building. It’s worth going to London just to see it.

10. The Chinese Supermarket in Hastings.

Everything you need is here – all kinds of noodles, of rice, of spices. And home-made bao buns in the steamer by the check-out.

Read our lists from punk historian Theresa Kereakes and Angelina Capodanno here (both CF contributors and music obsessives!)