the chickfactor best of 2025 lists: round three

Stephin Merritt – The Magnetic Fields

Movies:

Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse

Echo Valley

Homemade Gatorade

It Was Just an Accident

The Last Republican

Peaches Goes Bananas

Pee-Wee As Himself

Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass

Secret Mall Apartment

This Unremarkable Life

Riley Riley (Artsick) favs of 2025:

Misc:

Joshua Tree National Park with my family

Shooting with my Hasselblad again

Recording with Mario

Kim Baxter harmonies

Cuddles with my dogs

Music:

Tony Molina (On This Day)

Galore (Dirt)

The Cords

The Telephone Numbers (Scarecrow II)

Books:

Teenage Daydream by Debsey Wykes

You & Me Against The World: 2 Women, 5 Bands, 80’s

Edinburgh by Saskia Holling

Podcasts:

MENOPUNKS Podcast by Alicia J. Rose

Good Luck With That: A Podcast About Skateboarding by Ashley Rehfed, Alex White and Nora

Vasconcellos

Good Hang by Amy Poehler

Handsome Podcast with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin

Snacks:

Rebel Cheese vegan brie

Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickles

The Paella Mario made at his backyard party

Live shows:

Just A Summer Fling: Remedy & Wren, The Kitchenettes, Ryli

Chappel Roan in LA

Video:

Rocketship live on The Big Box Set

I Love LA on HBO max

Stephen Stec – Lightheaded

Tour Moments

Having Rob and Amelia from Heavenly drive the band around England, showing monolithic stones and yo-yo tricks to Adam, Cynthia, Madison, and I for a week straight. My one afternoon with Mt Misery in Glasgow made my whole year worth it. Late night hangs with Kenji and Adam at Kenjis flat will hopefully replay on my deathbed, I will never forget falling asleep on Kenjis couch to some of the best music I had never heard. The incredible hospitality of Emanuel, Jeremie, and Hadrien in Paris, and walking out to open our show to a completely packed and sold out Supersonic. Rachel Love giving me a Dolly Mixture cd in Brighton made me cry almost immediately upon delivery lol

Releases

Aside from all the excellent slumberland releases, like the ones from our tourmates Jeanines and Tony Molina, I listened to the new records by these bands a lot (in alphabetical order!)

Alley Girl

Betty Brite

Jobber

Paper Jam

Playland

Sharp Pins

Winter

WPTR

Cynthia Rittenbach – Lightheaded

Chess

Paris

Chess in Paris

The gym

Touring

Alan Turring

Autocamper and Betty Brite

Tape machine getting fixed

Gail O – chickfactor editor in chief

Nina Nastasia at Show Bar

Stuart Murdoch book event and solo set at Polaris Hall

Michael Hurley Memorial at Cherry Sprout

Gina Birch at Mississippi Studios

Saint Etienne – International

Sharp Pins – Balloon Balloon Balloon

Brian Bilston and the Catenary Wires – Sounds Made by Humans

Jeanines – How Long Can It Last

Edith Frost – In Space

Destroyer – Dan’s Boogie

Mei Semones – Animaru

Horsegirl – Phonetics On and On

Edwyn Collins – Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation

Marissa Nadler – New Radiations

Robert Forster – Strawberries

Telephone Numbers – Scarecrow II

Dean Wareham – That’s the Price of Loving Me

William Tyler – Time Indefinite

The Real Tuesday Weld – Crow at Christmas

Flinch. – Misery Olympian

The Clientele – Violet Hour on vinyl

Salem 66 – Salt

glo-worm – glimmer on vinyl

The Motorcycle Boy Peel Session

Railcard – Railcard EP

John Roseboro

Shouting Out Loud: Lives of the Raincoats (Audrey Golden)

Teenage Daydream: We Are the Girls Who Play in a Band (Debsey Wykes)

Futsal

Soccer City USA

USWNT

The American people saying HELL NO to this shit

Portland, Oregon – deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

A tough year even beyond the kakistocracy shitshow. I hated missing Sarah Cronin’s wake, YLT Hanukkah, Dromfest/Salem 66 songs, and a few other things, but it is what it is.

RIP, Sarah and Shay

Franklin Bruno

It’s been decades since I listed, much less ranked, my top records of the year; I discover or rediscover so much older music through reissues or just crate-digging that I’ve stopped distinguishing past and present as a listener. But I can tell you about 24+ excellent shows I saw in 2025: two per month, roughly one rock/pop/“indie” and one jazz/improv/experimental, plus a few outliers. (NYC unless noted.)

Eljin Marbles, The Pick-Ups, Girls on Grass; Sanger Hall, 1/18

Susan Alcorn; Zürcher Gallery, 1/21

The Love Hangover (about 15 artists doing 2-song sets); Berlin Under A, 2/15

Lesley Mok/Lester Saint Louis/Craig Taborn: Bar Bayeux, 2/26

Angela Niescier/Tomeka Reid/Savanna Harris: Jazz Gallery, 3/12

Sloppy Heads; Main Drag Music, 3/14

Nels Cline Consentrik Quartet; Le Poisson Rouge, 4/14

Ida, private show, Laurel Canyon (CA); 4/27

Pomona College Balinese Gamelan; Bridges Hall of Music (Claremont, CA), 5/5

Robyn Hitchcock, Emma Swift, Philosophical Research Society (L.A.); 5/14

Sam Newsome/Anthony Coleman/Brandon Lopez/Nick Neuberg; Bar Bayeux, 6/18

Bug Club, Omni; Bowery Ballroom, 6/26

Mekons, Johnny Dowd; Bowery Ballroom and White Eagle Hall, 7/17-18

Matt Mitchell, trio w/ Kim Cass/Ches Smith, and solo; The Stone, 7/16 and 19

[Wild Card: “Weird Al” Yankovik/Puddles Pity Party; Madison Square Garden 7/12]

Tie: Open Hand, Landowner, Editrix; Union Pool 8/9 and Sable, Room de Dark, Sotto Voce; Bar Freda, 8/22

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio; Mezzrow, 8/12

[Wild Card: Lucinda Williams, Wilco, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson; Jones Beach, 8/1]

Haircut 100, Chao; Sony Hall, 9/24

Cecile McLorin Salvant w/ NY Philharmonic; Lincoln Center, 9/25

Stereolab, Dorothea Paas; Brooklyn Steel 10/2

Sullivan Fornter/David Virelles/Kris Davis; Jazz Gallery, 10/4

[4-way tie]

Anthony Braxton, Composition No. 101 and Syntactical Ghost Trance Music, Roulette; 11/5

[Ahmed], Billy Steigers; Cafe OTO (London), 11/12

Ed Kuepper & Jim White, Mick Harvey; TV Eye 11/17

Tiers de Familia, The Scene Is Now, Deerfrance; Francis Kite Social Club, 11/22

Jonathan Paik/Shogo Yamagishi/Max Nguyen; Close Up, 12/14

Stephen Prina, For The People (of New York), and w/ David Grubbs; MoMa, 12/4 and 12/13

I can’t really list shows I played myself, but I have to put in a word for the absurdly talented people I made music with in 2025: my bandmates in The Human Hearts (Bob Bannister, Pete Galub, Matt Houser); Tsunami, our touring partners Ida, and onstage guests including Richard Baluyut, Clint Conley, Kate Pierson, Sally Timms, and Bob Weston; Laura Cantrell and the States of Country band (Jeremy Chatsky, Kenny Kosek, Mark Spencer); Beth Kaplan (of Salem 66) and Chris Brokaw. Career — no, lifetime — highlight: sitting in with Scrawl (Union Pool, 9/1) to play keyboards on Magazine’s “Song From Under the Floorboards” with Scrawl (Union Pool, 9/1).

