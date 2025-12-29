the chickfactor best of 2025 lists: round four

Cindy Lee’s “Diamond Jubilee”. It didn’t come out in 2025 but I don’t think I heard it until earlier this year. It’s a fantastically inspiring piece of work that has lit a renewed creative fire under me.
“I Saw the TV Glow” Again, it came out in 2024 but I don’t think I got to it until this last spring. It has become one of my favorite films of the past 20 years at least. Wears its influences tastefully while still being utterly unique in tone and tenor.
Tony Molina “On This Day” We had a wonderful tour with Tony and Lightheaded this fall, and the new album is absolutely gorgeous. Tony is a masterful songwriter and guitarist.
Lightheaded “Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming” Good pals of ours who just happen to make some of the best guitar pop on the planet. Cynthia’s songwriting reminds me of Linton’s in a lot of ways, with these beautiful, sometimes baroque arrangements and harmonic structures, and Stephen’s lyrics are really evocative and often really moving.
Cassie Ramone “Sweetheart” Cassie G’s new album is absolutely stunning. She’s a real one.
Massage “Coaster” Another wonderful slice of dreamy guitar pop mastery. Great folks, great band.
Time Thief “Time Thief” Our Providence pals put out this terrific and way too short album this year. RIYL Weirdo pop.
James by Percival Everett Could have been a high-concept slog in lesser hands. I mean, much…. lesser hands. Everett is one of the greatest living writers.
Janice Headley (CF, KEXP, team YLT, etc.)
https://www.brooklynvegan.com/yo-la-tengo-had-scrawl-ana-gasteyer-joe-mcginty-gary-gulman-for-hanukkah-night-3-pics-setlist/
• first and foremost, our beautiful cats who brighten every minute of every day: ribbon, marlys, and maybonne
• the ida / tsunami coin toss tour, which brought me to tears of joy and then fits of laughter (usually at dan’s endearing stage banter)
• tortoise playing with the chicago philharmonic, and the way their collaboration transformed songs i’ve known and loved for decades (sending wishes into the universe for a live album release in 2026?)
• ‘we’ll prescribe you another cat’ by syou ishida
• the lonely island & seth meyers podcast
• the nooworks gentilhomme collection, which reminds me of curtains i had in my childhood bedroom
• cherished time with the mazzucco/watling family in san diego back in the spring
• the ruth asawa retrospective at SF moma
• seeing scrawl for the first time ever, not once but TWICE this year — after being a fan for 30 years
- finally, our wonderful friends — thank you thank you thank you
Things I liked this year
stuff I listened to:
Pacific Theme, Mdou Moctar + Michael Colton
Animaru, Mei Semones
Phonetics On and On, Horsegirl
You, Eliza Noxon
It’s a Beautiful Place, Water From Your Eyes
stuff I read :
Banal Nightmare, Halle Butler
On the Calculation of Volume, Solvej Balle
I Feel Famous, Angela Jaeger
Rejection, Tony Tulathimutte
My First Book, Honor Levy
stuff I watched:
Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt
John Proctor is the Villain
Adolescence
Dying for Sex
Such Brave Girls
South Park?
other stuff:
The Pathfinder hemp spirit
D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What leave-in conditioner (RIP)
Le Bon Shoppe pants
Fruit Riot!
Nancy Novotny – DJ Gilliflower
Exhibition: Ithell Colquhoun at Tate St. Ives, Cornwall, UK
Exhibition: Ruth Asawa at SFMOMA, San Francisco, CA
Concert: Lau Nau at Kirpilä Art Collection, Helsinki, Finland
Concert: Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek at Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA
Film: Agnès Varda Forever Festival at Clinton Street Theater, Portland, OR
Film: Gut Instinct (directed by my friend, Doug Dillaman) at Clinton Street Theater, Portland, OR
Comedy: Bruce McCulloch’s Tales of Bravery & Stupidity, Aladdin Theatre, Portland, OR
Food: Shizen (Vegan Sushi) on my birthday, San Francisco, CA
Miscellaneous: Thrift Shopping in Finland (my happy place)
Miscellaneous: Singing with Portland Sacred Harp at the grand opening of the new wing of Portland Art Museum, Portland, OR
Miscellaneous: Seeing the current live lineup of Rocketship come together and being part of it (on bass)!
Sukhdev Sandhu: What I listened to in 2025
Mostly Roberto De Simone, Quant’e Bello Lu Murire Acciso (RCA)
But also –
Lauten der Seele, Unterhaltungen mit Larven und Überresten (World of Echo)
Saint Etienne, International (Heavenly)
Teppana Jänis & Arja Kastinen, Teppana Jänis (Death Is Not The End)
Bill Wells Presents: Maher Shalal Hash Baz, Tenniscoats, KAMA AINA and Kazumi Nikaido Live in Scotland (Bison)
Pablo Mirón, Tom Val – So Far From Dreams (No label)
The Humble Bee, Morning Music (Dauw)
Brannten Schnüre, Landschaft Aus Tränen (Quirlschlängle)
Avril A, Housewife Superstar (Memory Dance)
Essendon Airport, MOR (Chapter Music)
Rachel Blumberg – Field Drums / Arch Cape
Music Moments That Moved My Heart/Inspired Me in 2025 that I can remember RIGHT NOW….
Learned….
School of Song Brian Eno songwriting class
Played….
Arch Cape Show opening for Matmos at Holocene
Field Drums show with Franklin Bruno and friends and Big Top at My Vinyl Underground.
Tami Hart and Kaia at Turn Turn Turn
Michael Hurley Memorial at Cherry sprout park with a bevy of Portland artists including Toody Cole (Dead Moon) and us Croakers
Laurelthirst – Jan 24, 2025- possibly the last time I ever played with Michael Hurley before he left this realm for the cosmic one.
Califone- Baby’s All Right- NYCOld Unconscious- Laverne’s- PDX
Went To…
Claire Rousay show at Holocene
Marisa Anderson and Brìghde Chaimbeul show at Holocene
Tsunami/Ida/TJO/Retsin at Polaris Hall
Family Reunion 2025 – all of it.
One more not music related …
Hiking around Lake Superior, Grand Marais, Minnesota.
And likely so many more I can’t remember right now.
Wishing you all peace, happiness, and health