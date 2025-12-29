the chickfactor best of 2025 lists: round four

Jed Smith – Jeanines

Cindy Lee’s “Diamond Jubilee”. It didn’t come out in 2025 but I don’t think I heard it until earlier this year. It’s a fantastically inspiring piece of work that has lit a renewed creative fire under me.

“I Saw the TV Glow” Again, it came out in 2024 but I don’t think I got to it until this last spring. It has become one of my favorite films of the past 20 years at least. Wears its influences tastefully while still being utterly unique in tone and tenor.

Tony Molina “On This Day” We had a wonderful tour with Tony and Lightheaded this fall, and the new album is absolutely gorgeous. Tony is a masterful songwriter and guitarist.

Lightheaded “Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming” Good pals of ours who just happen to make some of the best guitar pop on the planet. Cynthia’s songwriting reminds me of Linton’s in a lot of ways, with these beautiful, sometimes baroque arrangements and harmonic structures, and Stephen’s lyrics are really evocative and often really moving.

Cassie Ramone “Sweetheart” Cassie G’s new album is absolutely stunning. She’s a real one.

Massage “Coaster” Another wonderful slice of dreamy guitar pop mastery. Great folks, great band.

Time Thief “Time Thief” Our Providence pals put out this terrific and way too short album this year. RIYL Weirdo pop.

James by Percival Everett Could have been a high-concept slog in lesser hands. I mean, much…. lesser hands. Everett is one of the greatest living writers.

Janice Headley (CF, KEXP, team YLT, etc.)

https://www.brooklynvegan.com/yo-la-tengo-had-scrawl-ana-gasteyer-joe-mcginty-gary-gulman-for-hanukkah-night-3-pics-setlist/

• first and foremost, our beautiful cats who brighten every minute of every day: ribbon, marlys, and maybonne

• the ida / tsunami coin toss tour, which brought me to tears of joy and then fits of laughter (usually at dan’s endearing stage banter)

• tortoise playing with the chicago philharmonic, and the way their collaboration transformed songs i’ve known and loved for decades (sending wishes into the universe for a live album release in 2026?)

• ‘we’ll prescribe you another cat’ by syou ishida

• the lonely island & seth meyers podcast

• the nooworks gentilhomme collection, which reminds me of curtains i had in my childhood bedroom

• cherished time with the mazzucco/watling family in san diego back in the spring

• the ruth asawa retrospective at SF moma

• seeing scrawl for the first time ever, not once but TWICE this year — after being a fan for 30 years

finally, our wonderful friends — thank you thank you thank you

Rebecca Odes

Things I liked this year

stuff I listened to:

Pacific Theme, Mdou Moctar + Michael Colton

Animaru, Mei Semones

Phonetics On and On, Horsegirl

You, Eliza Noxon

It’s a Beautiful Place, Water From Your Eyes

stuff I read :

Banal Nightmare, Halle Butler

On the Calculation of Volume, Solvej Balle

I Feel Famous, Angela Jaeger

Rejection, Tony Tulathimutte

My First Book, Honor Levy

stuff I watched:

Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

John Proctor is the Villain

Adolescence

Dying for Sex

Such Brave Girls

South Park?

other stuff:

The Pathfinder hemp spirit

D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What leave-in conditioner (RIP)

Le Bon Shoppe pants

Fruit Riot!

Nancy Novotny – DJ Gilliflower

Exhibition: Ithell Colquhoun at Tate St. Ives, Cornwall, UK

Exhibition: Ruth Asawa at SFMOMA, San Francisco, CA

Concert: Lau Nau at Kirpilä Art Collection, Helsinki, Finland

Concert: Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek at Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

Film: Agnès Varda Forever Festival at Clinton Street Theater, Portland, OR

Film: Gut Instinct (directed by my friend, Doug Dillaman) at Clinton Street Theater, Portland, OR

Comedy: Bruce McCulloch’s Tales of Bravery & Stupidity, Aladdin Theatre, Portland, OR

Food: Shizen (Vegan Sushi) on my birthday, San Francisco, CA

Miscellaneous: Thrift Shopping in Finland (my happy place)

Miscellaneous: Singing with Portland Sacred Harp at the grand opening of the new wing of Portland Art Museum, Portland, OR

Miscellaneous: Seeing the current live lineup of Rocketship come together and being part of it (on bass)!