the chickfactor best of 2025 lists: round two

Bridget St. John: many things I adore 2025

• my three cats – ever loving ever grateful

• the 30+ sparrows who gather beneath my window every morning for black sunflower seeds – ever thankful

• recording and then performing with Wilie Aron, Emily Wittbrodt & David Nagler at The Bitter End

• the FolkEast Festival – such a generous vibe…meeting Sandy Denny’s daughter, Georgia…playing with Jon Wilks… hanging with Diana Matheou… and in the company of my daughter and niece

• attending a Brooklyn Cyclones baseball game

• playing The Chapel, SF, and McCabes, Santa Monica, during the April tour with Evie Sands and her stellar band

Jim Ruiz

The 7 foster kittens and their mother who tore up both our house, and our hearts, last summer.

Bunty – mother (née Lee Wiley)

Louis Armstrong (pictured)

Frank Sinatra

Gladys (née Blossom Dearie)

Chet Baker

Billie Holiday

Hoagy Carmichael

Bing Crosby

John Jervis – WIAIWYA

Sarah Cronin – Sarah’s death cast a large shadow over an already shadowy year, terrible and unfair and a huge loss… I suspect this won’t be the only time she is mentioned in this year’s lists, as is only right and proper.

Poker Face – Columbo meets the Littlest Hobo starring a live action version of the girl from Brave, and who could ask for anything more. It’s great!

Italian exploitation soundtracks- Still banging on about these, especially those that live in the creepy house between disco and krautrock, with Edda Dell’Orso preempting Liz Fraser in the flat upstairs – there’s a massive (it’s about 8 hours at the moment) playlist here for anyone interested (sorry for big green music machine link)

New music from old bands – Pulp! Stereolab! Allo Darlin! All still wonderful and so much easier than hunting down new bands that sound a bit like them… and new Heavenly next year too!

True Grit Texture Supply – essential and ubiquitous brushes, tools and effects for your graphics package – have spent a LOT of fun hours playing in that sandpit this year

Plumbers- this year I found a good, reliable, affordable plumber and heating engineer- cannot be overstated.

Sade – I love Sade.

Biscuits – yes, biscuits – they are brilliant, especially the cheap own brand ones – what are your favourites? Drop a couple of packs into your basket next time you go for a big shop, and treat yourself when you get home – you deserve it (unless you are a fascist, a billionaire, or a POS PUSA – then you don’t)

Mike Slumberland: Here’s my top ten listens of 2025

Dead Famous People – Wild Young Ways (Tiny Global Productions)

Galore – Dirt (Speakeasy Studios)

Makaya McCraven – Off The Record (International Anthem)

Mitch Murder X Pizza Hotline – Anti Gravity Tournament (WRWTFWW)

Natural Information Society – Perseverance Flow (Eremite)

Paper Jam – This And That (self-released)

Saint Etienne – International (Heavenly)

Sault – 10 (Forever Living Originals)

Satoshi Tomiie & Tuccillo – Delta Dubs (20:20 Vision)

Viola Klein – New Chapter (Meakusma)

Brian Nelson (Black Tambourine, Velocity Girl)

Graphic Novels, Comics, & Books of 2025 (with no particular order or emphasis)

Gilmore Tamny (Weather Weapon, The Mystery, The Yips)

These are things that interested and engaged me this year, which I’d recommendo. Some of them came out in 2025, some of them I just discovered this year. No particular order.

TV

Who Hired the Hitman

The Lowdown

Hacks

The Diplomat

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Heated Rivalry

An Update on Our Family

Pokerface

Mo

The Task

The Righteous Gemstones

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

The Pitt

MOVIES/SPECIALS

The Perfect Neighbor

Deaf President Now!

Taurasi

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Fairyland

The Wedding Banquet

Come See Me in the Good Light

The Baltimorons

PostMortem , Sarah Silverman

, Sarah Silverman Why Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is America , Josh Johnson

, Josh Johnson Happy Gilmore II

Sorry Baby

The Secret Agent

MUSIC/LIVE PERFORMANCE

oof I need to listen to more music, BUT songs I found and liked very much this year and a few live shows:

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Hold On, Ngozi Family

Denial is a River, Doechii

Chappell Roan generally

Scrawl

Ben Hersey, Non-Event show

Major Stars release show for More Colors of Sound

Ravon Chacon performance, ICA

SOCIALS

TIKTOK

· abbey.joselyn

· doggystylinguk

· kobimcnutt

· nicoleolived

· noodyxbums

· ship_spotting_

· journeyofjackson

· yoleendadong

· dpeezy2099

· oceanscary4K

· notoriouscree

INSTA

koreydior_

olya_with_squirrel

african_brutalism

PATREON

Christine Mcconells

The Cottage Fairy

YOUTUBIO

Broadway Barbara

That Practical Mom

Red Squirrel Studios (for cat enrichment–top notch)

BOOKS (all audiobooks FWIW)

The Unfinished Harauld Hughes , Richard Ayoade

, Richard Ayoade Spent a Comic Novel , Alison Bechdel

, Alison Bechdel The Dead of Winter: Beware the Krampus and Other Wicked Christmas Creatures , Sarah Clegg

, Sarah Clegg Birnam Wood, A Nove l, Eleanor Catton

l, Eleanor Catton History Lessons, Zoe B. Wallbrook

History Lessons, Zoe B. Wallbrook We Solve Murders , Richard Osman

, Richard Osman Heartwood, Amity Gage

Amity Gage Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man), Jesse Q. Sutanto

Generation Darkness , Elizabeth Hand

King of Ashes, S.A. Cosby

Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Rufi Thorpe

Sociopath, Patric Gagne

Rental House, Weike Wang

Havoc, Christpoher Bollen

Creation Lake, Rachel Kushner

Perfume and Pain, Anna Dorn

Glory Daze, Danielle Arceneaux

