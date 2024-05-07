Heavenly + Swansea Sound Share Their Best Coast Faves, Add West Coast Dates

We are here to inform you that—OH HELL YEAH!—legendary UK indiepop band Heavenly and indie supergroup Swansea Sound are coming to play shows in the USA! So we asked the band members to come up with lists of their favorite West Coast things and memories. (Photos courtesy of the bands)

Heavenly + Swansea Sound in NYC:

May 31-June 1 in Brooklyn: shows are sold out

June 1: Heavenly daytime event

Swansea Sound East Coast:

June 2: Queens, NYC, TransPecos

June 5: Washington DC, Quarry House Tavern

June 6: Providence, RI, Alchemy

June 7: Boston, MA, O’Brien’s

June 8: New York, NY, Knitting Factory

June 9: Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s

Heavenly + Swansea Sound West Coast:

Oct. 15: Seattle, Tractor Tavern (with Tullycraft)

Oct. 16: Portland, Mississippi Studios (with All Girl Summer Fun Band)

Oct. 18: San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop

Oct. 23: Los Angeles, Zebulon.

What Heavenly and Swansea Sound Love About the West Coast



Cathy Rogers (Heavenly, Marine Research, Gilroy)

1. Driving through trees for hours and hours between Portland and SF or is it Oly and Portland? America does everything on a scale so big for us Brits

2. The Original Pantry in LA, my first experience of a cafe open 365 and 24/7, the door constantly swinging

3. The unbelievable smell of Gilroy. Everyone says oh you’ll smell it miles before you get there and you think they’re exaggerating then you smell that they’re not

4. Monterey aquarium and the whole feeling of Monterey and canning and those pummelling words

5. Swap meets in San Luis Obispo, getting up in the middle of the night to rummage around in other people’s drawers of kitchen utensils to find just the right shaped thing you don’t know what to do with

6. Lovely Olympia people. The indie punk memories of the US all centre around or connect in some way with Olympia

7. Snorkelling in kelp off Catalina island. A 90degree change in the angle of your head is all it takes to enter a parallel universe

8. Staying in an airstream by the river in Kernville. I co-owned an airstream when I lived in LA and went up to stay in it at weekends and float in giant tractor tyres down the river

9. Jumping kangaroo rats and cactuses in Joshua Tree National Park. Shame U2 appropriated its name.

10. Pie. The whole west coast. And east coast, and middle. Whole shops, whole restaurants, whole lives committed to pie.

Hue Williams (Swansea Sound, the Pooh Sticks)

1. City Lights bookstore

2. Meeting Johnny Guitar Watson the first time I visited LA who invited me to swim in his guitar shaped pool

3. Sky Saxon and the Seeds

4. The Griffith Observatory

5. Meeting Brian May at Universal Studios

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Arthur Lee and Love

8. Linda Perhacs

9. Attending the world premiere of the Beavis and Butthead movie at the Chinese theatre and the aftershow party with Tarantino where Issac Hayes was the star guest

10. The Six Million Dollar Man

Amelia Fletcher (Heavenly, Swansea Sound, the Catenary Wires, Marine Research, Tender Trap, Talulah Gosh, Skep Wax Records)

1. Olympia: Our US home from home.

2. Riot grrrl: A global phenomenon but Olympia was where it started and also where we first discovered it. Heavenly weren’t exactly a riot grrrl band, but it had a big influence on us.

3. Heavenly’s show with Tiger Trap in Sacramento: One of my all time favourite shows. I seem to remember it was in someone’s basement without their parents’ knowing. Tiger Trap were on roller skates. It was everything a show should be.

4. The competition between K Records and Kill Rock Stars to be the best label in Olympia/the world at that time. They both won.

5. Slumberland Records: So good for such a prolonged period. Current faves include The Umbrellas and Lightheaded.

6. Gidget: Both the book and the film. I have no idea why I love this, as I have zero interest in surfing; it just got to me.

7. The long-time liberal attitudes to sexuality and gender on the West Coast. Yep, had to say it. Important.

8. Silicon Valley: For giving Swansea Sound so much lyrical source material.

9. The Aislers Set: Such an amazing way with a tune. Linton = ❤️.

10. Beat Happening: The music I want played at my funeral. The music we did play at my brother’s.

Ian Button (Heavenly, Swansea Sound, Death In Vegas)

1. Little Richard winding down his limo window to say hello in the car park of the Hyatt.

2. Anthony Perkins stepping out of the lift at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

3. Seeing The Replacements at Santa Barbara ’87.

4. Waking up from an earth tremor.

5. A strawberry next to your eggs and bacon.

6. “What are grits, please?” “You English? You won’t like ’em!”

7. Death In Vegas @ Bimbos 365 SF ’97.

8. Surplus store near Ripley’s Odditorium – proper raw denim Levi’s

9. Hearing Todd R. ‘Hello It’s Me’ for the first time, on the radio, driving along Sunset Blvd., top down.

10. Hot apple cider in Seattle in November.

Peter Momtchiloff (Heavenly, the Would-Be-Goods, Tufthunter, Marine Research, Talulah Gosh, many more)

North to South:

1. Sylvia Hotel, Stanley Park, Vancouver

2. Bellingham summer philosophy conference

3. Anacortes IPA

4. Roasted Olympia oysters

5. All Freakin’ Night at Olympia film fest

6. Olympia pet parade

7. The decor at the Brotherhood Lounge, Oly

8. Dumpster Values, Oly

9. Sprung dance floor at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland

10. Chez Panisse

11. Hummingbirds in Golden Gate Park

12. Midnight tour of historic downtown LA

Rob Pursey (Heavenly, Swansea Sound, The Catenary Wires, Skep Wax Records, Talulah Gosh, Marine Research)

1. Filming a video for “P.U.N.K. Girl” in the Capitol Theatre, Olympia

2. ‘Would you like that covered and smothered?’

3. Cinnamon-scented garbage

4. ‘That sounded totally SWEDISH’ (San Diego promoter, of our soundcheck, approvingly)

5. Vaginal Davis hosting the Marine Research show in LA

6. Tiger Trap

7. Hanging with Candice and Calvin at K Records HQ

8. Visiting Kill Rock Stars HQ, just down the street from K. (I just realised that this list is very Olympia-centric)

9. The Microphones

10. Driving for 8 hours and nothing happening

Bob Collins (Swansea Sound, the Treasures of Mexico, the Dentists)

1. Monterey Pop

2. Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass

3. Laurel and Hardy driving in LA with a record player under the hood

4. Ray Manzarek’s almost certainly made-up story about meeting Jim Morrison on Venice Beach and forming the Doors

5. The geographical absurdity of Point Roberts

6. The fact that the members of Love all lived in a house called The Castle.

7. The day that Roger McGuinn, David Crosby and Gene Clark went to the movies in LA to see A Hard Day’s Night

8. Mulholland Drive

READ: Hue and Amelia Interview Each Other (Swansea Sound)

READ: Heavenly in the USA

READ: The Catenary Wires Interview

READ: Our All Girl Summer Fun Band Interview