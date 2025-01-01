chickfactor lists 2024: round three

Andy Pastalaniec (Chime School)

We did a bit of touring in 2024! In no particular order here’s some of our favorite food and drinks along the way:

1. Espresso and Patisserie at Le Sullyin Paris, France.

2. Picon Bière – Amer Picon (orange liqueur) mixed with Kronenbourg 1664, at Le Hasard Ludiquein Paris, France.

3. Pie and Mash; Scotch Eggs, from Tebay Farmshop, Tebay, UK.

4. “$2.95 All-Day Breakfast” at Bon’s off Broadway, Vancouver BC.

5. Anything on the menu at Salsa & Beer, Los Angeles.

6. GONZO Ramen, Carlsbad, CA. Seriously the best Ramen any of us have ever had.

7. Curry and Porotta bread from Kerala South Indian Restaurant, Coventry, UK. On the same block as Just Dropped In Records!

8. Cheeseburgers at Hattie’s Hat, Seattle, WA.

9. Buckfast Tonic Wine, Glasgow, UK, for a much needed pre-show “pick me up”!

10. Fresh salads, juices, and packet sandwiches from any and all motorway stops in the UK; they kept us healthy on tour!

Seablite: Places we’ve never been but want to go:

1. Aoshima, “cat island” – Andy

2. Berlin – Jen

3. Transylvania – Galine

4. Hashima Island, Japan – Lauren

5. The Troll Hole Museum

Dawn Sutter Madell (Agoraphone) + Trixie Madell (Girl Scout Handbook)

Best Shows We Saw Together 2024

PJ Harvey at Terminal 5

Sun Ra Arkestra at Central Park, Sony Hall

Kim Gordon Central Park

Yo La Tengo at Sony Hall

Bikini Kill at Paramount

Adrienne Lenker Music Hall of Williamsburg

Quasi at Bowery Ballroom

Off Pink at a record store

Julien Baker, Torres at Webster Hall

Bratmobile at Warsaw

X, Jon Spencer, Lydia Loveless, Finom at Square Roots Festival, Chicago

Sweeping Promises, Jessica Pratt, Brittany Howard, Grandmaster Flash, De La Soul, Mannequin Pussy, Muna at Pitchfork Chicago

Son Rompe Pera, Fishbone at Prospect Park

Evelyn Hurley (Cotton Candy)

Favorite book: my favorite book this year was published in 1970, it’s “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee”, by Dee Brown. This was my choice for my non-fiction bookclub, so I also forced a few other people to read it. It was so well written, easy to read, interesting, fascinating, enlightening and unbearably tragic. I can’t stop thinking about it, and I wish I’d read it 30 years ago.

Favorite cocktail: the Hugo, which is St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Prosecco, seltzer & mint. Except I put the liquid in a blender and add ice and make a slushy, which is fabulouso, but dangerous, lol

Favorite meal: post graduation dinner at Thompson and Bleeker in Ithaca NY. Amazing pizza, fantastic salads, delicious cold beer, and not insanely expensive!!

Favorite radio shows: I love listening to two radio shows on WMBR.org, “Coffee Time” from 2-4 on Friday, and “Backwoods” from 10-12 on Saturdays. Both remind me that the weekend is coming or is here, so time to chill out!

Favorite movie: “My Old Ass” which was so sweet and lovely, see it if you can!

Favorite songs: “Gild the Lily,” by Billy Strings. It’s a country music song that reminds me of country songs that my mom would listen to on the radio when I was a kid. Plus, it’s about birds singing, which is lovely.

I also love that song “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo; it’s catchy, cute and the keyboards sound so cool.

Riley Riley (Artsick/Boyracer) – Favorites of 2024:

Music in alphabetical order:

Adrianne Lenker “Bright Future”

Beth Gibbons “Lives Outgrown”

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard And Soft” The concert was amazing.

Doechii “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Kim Deal “Nobody Loves You More”

Mo Dotti “Opaque”

Rachel Love “Lyra”

The Softies “The Bed I Made”

WUT “Mingling With The Thorns”

Fav local Seaside/Monterey Bay things:

1. Mando Surf Company is a local surfboard shaper and a friend of mine. Their boards are gorgeous pieces of art, one of which ended up at SFMOMA for their “Get in the Game” exhibit.

2. Pop and Hiss is a new local venue/record shop/bar in Pacific Grove. Super cool spot to check out if in the area.

3. Captain Stoker Coffee is delicious and the best coffee in Monterey IMO

Fav things I did:

1. Oakland Weekender 2024 happened at Thee Stork Club and was amazing… again!

2. Played a PNW mini tour with my favs, All Girl Summer Fun Band and Kids On A Crime Spree. Major bonus: got to see Gail!

3. Played a couple of shows with my besties band, WUT and got to join them for a couple songs live.

4. Danced to an incredible set by Kid Frostbite with friends.

5. The new Boyracer record called “Seaside Riot” came out and I am so proud to be part of it.

6. Drove down to Big Sur with my family, parked on a cliff and saw the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet… it was breathtaking and such a memorable moment. It was last visible 80,000 years ago.

7. Read “You Better Be Lightning” by Andrea Gibson

8. Dog cuddles

9. Hiking in Big Sur

10. Got to hangout with Kim Baxter from AGSFB in Monterey… we had the best time getting some food and sitting by the water.

11. Recording new Artsick

12. Mushroom Tea…

Alicia Vanden Heuvel: Top Ten live shows that I had the pleasure of attending (in no particular order)

RYLI at the 4 Star Theater! This is Yea Ming Chen’s new band & I was driven to dance. That woman knows how to write a pop song!

Watching Josh Miller play bass in Chime School AND Anna Hillburg Band, both experiences are mind-bending

Watching Ladybug Transistor reunion live in LA at the Lodge Room. Trumpets, flutes, & song craft from Sasha, Jennifer, Gary, Julia, and Jeff. What a group!

Gerard Love at Glasgoes Pop! What a voice! (And with the crowd singing along it was like the best party)

Heavenly at Glasgoes Pop dancing with Kenji (The Fairways forever) & Ari (Poastal forever)! I nearly died!

The Softies, with Anna Hillburg at Bottom of the Hill, because OMG it’s The Softies. Also, bonus, Rose sang a song with Anna & it was epic.

Galore! Anywhere they play, every time. Three part harmonies and killer melodies. I die again.

Shannon Shaw at the Fox with my buddies Noelle & The Deserters. Epic venue, epic night.

Lightheaded at the Oakland Weekender!! They ripped! I was not expecting the ferocity of pop that came our way, all the way from Jersey, I love them.

Jessica Pratt at Bimbos. Her album made my year, and seeing her perform the songs live was otherworldly.

Laura Watling (Tears Run Rings) Top 10 Songs of 2024

1. Caribou- Campfire

2. Seefeel- Multifolds

3. Chris Cohen- Night and Day

4. Real Estate- Airdrop

5. Orcas- Riptide

6. Mahogany- A Scaffold

7. Bedroom- Her Ghost

8. Epic45- New Town Faded

9. Dottie- Disappearing

10. Royksopp- Camera Obscura (but actually the whole album, Nebulous Nights)

