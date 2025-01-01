chickfactor lists 2024: round four

Paul Kelly (Birdie/East Village): Top Ten London Pubs

I should probably keep some of these pubs secret but hopefully most readers are in the US anyway.

The Betsey Trotwood – Farringdon Road, EC1

King Charles 1st – Northdown Street, N1

The Shakespeare – Arlington Way, EC1

The Angel – St Giles High Street, WC2

The Dolphin Tavern – Red Lion Street, WC1

Hemingford Arms – Hemingford Rd, N1

Bradley’s Spanish Bar – Hanway Street, W1

The Lamb – Lamb’s Conduit Street, WC1

The Blue Posts – Berwick Street, Soho

Cittie of Yorke – High Holborn, WC1

Erin Moran (A Girl Called Eddy)

My Top 10 Albums of 2024 (new releases and new to me discoveries)

1. The Lemon Twigs/A Dream is All We Know

2. Laetitia Sadier/Rooting for Love

3. Jerry Merrick/Follow

4. High Llamas/ Hey Panda

5. The Cure/ Songs of a Lost World

6. Blossom Dearie/ Verve-Third Man Special Edition

7. The Pearlfishers/ Making Tapes for Girls

8. Joni Mitchell/ Hejira Demos

9. Walter Wanderley/Kee-Ka-Roo

10 Rod Stewart /Never a Dull Moment

Top 5 Dutch Artworks Visited by Jim and Emily with Belgian Beer Pairings 1. Rembrandt’s The Night Watch – Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam. Pair with – St Bernardus Christmas Ale. “A strong, dark, quadrupel, It tastes of licorice, apricots and marzipan.” 2. Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring – Maurits Huis, Den Haag. Pairs well with Chimay Grande Reserve (blue) Trappist Ale. “It exhibits a considerable depth of fruity, peppery character (including hints of plum, raisin and nutmeg).” 3. Frans Hal’s The Regentesses of the Old Men’s Almhouse Haarlem – Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem. Pair with a Cherry Chouffe, “a Belgian Brown Ale – with cherries added. Ruby-tinted, it has a full cherry aroma with notes of strawberry, almond, spices, and port. Round-bodied, soft, and delicate, it has a satisfying finish, with very slight bitterness.” 4. Dom Tower and Church, Utrecht – Paired here with La Trappe Tripel, “a strong coppery-gold Trappist ale with an off-white foamy head and an enticing aroma of fruit, honey and spice. Coriander adds an herbally spicy note to its fruity, well-balanced bittersweet taste.” 5. Rietveld Schroeder Huis, Utrecht – Pairs nicely with St. Bernardus Wit “The Aroma is wheaty, with apple-like tartness; herbal-spicy notes of coriander, white pepper and orange peel are complemented by a light, honey-like sweetness.” All descriptions taken from the Belgian Style Ales website.

Gail O’Hara / chickfactor editor in chief

Jessica Pratt, Here in the Pitch

The Innocence Mission, Midwinter Swimmers

Yea-Ming and the Rumours, I Can’t Have It All

The Umbrellas, Fairweather Friend

Rachel Love, Lyra

Chime School, The Boy Who Ran the Paisley Hotel

Myriam Gendron, Mayday

Reds Pinks and Purples, Unwishing Well

The Softies, The Bed I Made

La Luz, News of the Universe

Tara Jane O’Neil, Cool Cloud of Okayness

William Tyler, Future Myths

Milton Nascimento + Esperanza Spalding, Milton + esperanza

Tears Run Rings, Everything in the End

The Green Child, Look Familiar

High Llamas, Hey Panda

Pernice Brothers, Who Will You Believe

Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand, Willson Williams

Yasmin Williams, Acadia

Kate Bollinger, Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind

Magic Fig, S/T

Mt Misery, Love in Mind

Jim White and Marisa Anderson, Swallowtail

Mary Timony, Untame the Tiger

Broadcast, Spell Blanket + Distant Call

Ladybug Transistor, Albemarle Sound

Birdie, Some Dusty (oh hey, yes, I wrote the liner notes!)

Sacred Paws, Another Day

Iraina Mancini, Sugar High (St Etienne Version) I played this endlessly

The Clientele, Trains in the Night + Claire’s Not Real

The Cords, Bo’s New Haircut/Rather Not Stay

+ also too:

– Karaoke parties: highlight was Janice Headley’s version of Cibo Matto’s “Birthday Cake”

– Road trips: Going to Olympia with JJ, Nancy and Yvonne was super-fun (save for the drive home) and we got to see Lois and Heather Dunn play together and Lois even slayed the room as Calvin in “C Is the Heavenly Option” – EPIC!

– Timberline outing with visiting pals

– USWNT winning Olympic Gold: triple espresso FTW!

– Portland Thorns (esp. beating Orlando and witnessing 12 years of #12 Captain Christine Sinclair): Please stop trading away our favorite players and hire more women in the NWSL FFS.

– Portland Timbers (esp. beating the cup winning LA Galaxy): Please get a new owner and GM ASAP.

– West Coast Heavenly Tour; TMF 69LS friend reunions; YLT + Built to Spill; Alvvays and the Beths in the town square. Swansea Sound + meeting Hue

I had my head down most of the year making my upcoming album (shameless plug: my first “solo” album, Space, comes out 2.28 on Mother West), but when I wasn’t recording or obsessing over something or other about the record, I was loving experiencing the following things:

SONGS

“Dominoes” by Mary Timony

“A Little Longer” by Johanna Samuels

“Slim Pickings” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Girl, So Confusing” by Charli xcx (feat Lorde)

“Tiny Flame” by The Softies

“Right Back To It” by Waxahatchee feat MJ Lenderman

“Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves

FILMS

Flipside by Chris Wilcha

23 Mile by Mitch McCabe

A Complete Unknown by James Mangold

LIVE SHOWS

Magnetic Fields two nights in a row in LA with Gail Chickfactor

Mary Timony at the Lodge Room

Matthew Caws (solo) at a KCSN event at Houdini’s old mansion in LA

Kacey Musgraves in Dallas

Ladybug Transistor at Lodge Room

Mac DeMarco at the Greek with my nephew

Mitski and Sharon Van Etten at the Hollywood Bowl

The Love Hangover at The Bowery Ballroom in NYC

Matthew Edwards at SYZYGY in SF

Joni Mitchell and Friends at the Bowl

Will Sheff at this groovy stoner event at the Philosophical Research Society (and I even got to sing a song with him),

Joan Wasser at the Cha Cha Lounge in LA.

OTHER STUFF

Buying my niece her first guitar (she chose a Fender acoustic). Hosting a residency at Hotel Cafe in October and playing every week was great for me to brush up on my act as a performer. It was also a wonderful way to gather old and new friends. Benjamin Cartel, Nicole Lawrence, Alie Byland, and Eli Wulfmeier opened the shows, and they were excellent.

Making time for long, healthy hikes with friends in and around LA (a bonus of living here).

Feeling very ladylike by joining The Huntington in Pasadena, which hosts the most beautiful art collections and has huge botanical gardens to get lost in. My friends and I took our moms there for high tea, and it was so sweet. I spent 3 days in Palma de Mallorca for a friend’s big birthday. It was stunning, and I would love to go back. Shout out to all the pastry shops in Palma and the beautiful beaches. I got to spend time in Detroit with my Dad and play my now annual holiday show at a little dive bar called The Polka Dot. Wrangling many of my friends to play on my new record in LA, Detroit, and NYC, and wrangling others to make content with me and artwork and all of the things that go into making and promoting an album. Feeling very grateful.

Dickon Edwards

SONGS:

Chappell Roan, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’,

Jessica Pratt, ‘Life Is’

Gigi Perez, ‘The Sailor Song’

Tess Parks, ‘California’s Dreaming’

Pet Shop Boys, ‘Loneliness’

Bruno Mars and Rosé, ‘APT.’

Claire Rousay, ‘Head’

Laurie Anderson, ‘Road to Mandalay’

Emma Anderson, ‘Taste The Air (Julia Holter Mix)’

Charley Stone, ‘Free Food’

Janis, Perez & YANIS, ‘Pharmacoliberation’

Noel, ‘Dancing is Dangerous’

Abstract Crimewave ‘The Longest Night’

Fuse ODG, ‘We Know It’s Christmas’

BOOKS (fiction):

Alan Hollinghurst, Our Evenings

Nat Reeve, Earlyfate

H. Gareth Gavin, Never Was

Khaled Alesmael, Selamlik

Chloe Michelle Howarth, Sunburn

Iain Sinclair, Pariah Genius

Justin Torres, Blackouts

Adam Macqueen Haunted Tales

Henry Van Dyke, Ladies of the Rachmaninoff Eyes (reissue)

BOOKS (non-fiction / memoir)

Katherine Bucknell, Christopher Isherwood Inside Out

Claire Dederer, Monsters

Xiaolu Guo, My Battle of Hastings

Liam Konemann, The Appendix

Salman Rushdie, Knife

Hanif Kureishi, Shattered

Claude Cahun, Cancelled Confessions

BOOKS (poetry):

Peter Scalpello, Limbic

JP Seabright, George Parker, Jaime Lock, Not Your Orlando

Camille Ralphs, After You Were, I Am

Jen Calleja, Goblinhood (poems and essays)

FILMS / TV:

Orlando, My Political Biography

Wilding

Scala!

Poor Things

Past Lives

Feud: Capote Vs the Swans

PLACES:

The Goat Ledge Beach Cafe, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

Black Gull Books, St Leonards

Cute (exhibition), Somerset House, London

Oed Ronne (The Ocean Blue)

There were four standout records I heard this year, 3 of which came from people I was hashtag blest to play shows with this year.

Bart and the Bedazzled – Blue Motel We got to play a few shows with Bart and his band the Bedazzled this year – all charming, warm, and incredibly talented. Man, Bart has the ability to command the room. Though a few years old, this record was in the background of all year long for me. Absolutely lovely. Fave track: The House that Built Itself

Asteroid No.4 – Several Shapes of Solar Flares We also got to play a few shows with Asteroid No. 4 for a few shows this last year. Always rocking sunglasses and walls of melody and guitars. Amazing band. Fave track: Rescue

Wayne Faler – Wayne Faler Wayne plays guitar in Bart’s band and on this, his debut, he sort of reminds me of Deebank-era Felt and the Go-Betweens. I love the way the 7/4 hook of Millwood St sucks you in. I’m at risk of wearing this album out for reals. Fave track: Millwood St