chickfactor 19 is nearly here!

Our new issue is at the printer! Jen Sbragia and I have been working diligently to bring you a new issue to read during these very challenging times. Edited by me (Gail O’Hara) and designed by Jen Sbragia, the issue is 72 pages long and has four covers:

The covers feature (clockwise from top left):

Rachel Aggs.

Horsegirl.

Sacred Paws.

The Umbrellas.

chickfactor 19 features interviews with:

Artsick

Connie Lovatt (Containe, The Pacific Ocean, etc.)

Dan Bejar (Destroyer)

Gina Davidson (Marine Girls, The Fenestration)

Horsegirl

Kevin Alvir’s Fanboy Memoirs

Magic Roundabout

Melenas (interview by Janice Headley)

Rachel Aggs (Sacred Paws, Shopping, Trash Kit)

Rachel Love (Dolly Mixture, Spelt) (interview by Gail and Gaylord Fields)

Rebecca Cole (Clay Cole, Minders, Wild Flag)

Sacred Paws

Say Sue Me (interview by James McNew)

Seablite

The Umbrellas

Laura Veirs (interview by Rachel Blumberg)

+ Our usual silly polls where indie stars answer our latest round of Qs

+ Lois Maffeo on the latest Tracey Thorn book, Theresa Kereakes on the Poly Styrene doc

+ Loads of record reviews: albums, EPs, 7-inch singles, reissues, comps, collections, films, books and live shows

+ Our esteemed contributors (writers, artists and photographers) including Kevin Alvir, Rachel Blumberg, Joe Brooker, Angelina Capodanno, Jason Cohen, Gaylord Fields, Amy Greenan, Glenn Griffith, Daniel Handler (aka Lemony Snicket), Edwina Hay, Janice Headley, HK Kahng, Theresa Kereakes, Beatrix Madell, Dawn Sutter Madell, Lois Maffeo, James McNew, Kendall Meade, Stephin Merritt, Peter Momtchiloff, Nancy Novotny, Gail O’Hara, Chris Phillips, Sukhdev Sandhu, Jen Sbragia, Stephen Troussé, Julie Underwood, Lydia Vanderloo & Doug Wallen

The link to order zines will be posted here soon!

Rachel Aggs photographed in SE Portland, 2019. Photo: Gail O’Hara

The Umbrellas photographed at the Elizabeth Cotten mural (painted by Scott Nurkin) in Carrboro, NC, 2021. Photo: Gail O’Hara

Horsegirl photographed in Washington, D.C., March 2022. Photo: Gail O’Hara