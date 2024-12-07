chickfactor gift guide 2024

Late stage capitalism is the worst but you can still give gifts to your loved ones when you follow our gift guide! There is no need to make purchases that will ultimately only benefit, like, three billionaires! may we suggest these gifts:
• Take your friend out to ice-skate, watch futbol, see Stuart Murdoch reading from his new book, sip boba tea, slurp noodles, or give experiential gifts like road trips, spa days, roller derby matches, or of course guitar pop festivals (but not the one in California owned by a creep!).
• Think about nature: Head to Audubon, Wildlife Conservation Society, Save the Manatee, Oceana, the A C L U, and other do-gooders and buy things that benefit them! Also consider adopting a real-life rescue pup or a black cat or buying things that benefit animal sanctuaries, hummingbirds, bees, bats, and wildlife. Give seeds to grow food, make bat boxes, hummingbird feeders and give someone beekeeper classes!
• Support the greatest radio station around like WFMU by grabbing a cute T-shirt. Consider commissioning a photographer or artist to make something for you or buy something they’ve already created. Also shop at museum and gallery shops, independent book shops, small businesses and of course record shops! (We love Courtesy Desk, Jigsaw, Monorail, and Dusty Groove a lot!)
Read on for some more ideas but remember, giving more money to billionaires (and the online retail giants they own) is bad for the entire world. They are drunk on power and need to be reined in.
Giant Robot has loads of books, zines, and other fun stuff like this tea infuser.
Encourage young zinemakers by getting them a starter kit from Outlet PDX.
Our old friend Rick Brown and the photographer Julia Gorton have collected their old-school zine in this publication.
Osa Atoe made a zine documenting her experience of being the only Black kid at punk shows—now included in one book!
Kathleen Hanna is a powerhouse of a human. Everyone needs a copy.
Monorail is a great place to get special items like the new Huggy Bear book!
Giving a shit about others never goes out of fashion: Dress for it! (And sign all the petitions while you’re there!)
Pam Berry and I love Hatch Show Print! I was so excited to visit when I finally went to Nashville.
Isn’t about time YOKO ONO got all the respect she deserves? Hell yes, we all want this book!
New Horsegirl bundle up for preorders! Cannot wait to hear.
You really cannot go wrong with this one.
This one is on our list! Ready to preorder from Hat and Beard.
If you don’t already own a Jean Smith (of Mecca Normal) painting, why wait?
Portland’s Rebecca Pearcy (ex of Queen Bee bags) is still designing fun things to wear, hold and own.
Everyone should own an Adrian Tomine print (or original) from the artist behind Shortcomings and also a record sleeve designer and New Yorker cover artist.
Give your sweetheart a print of a chicken with its head cut off (whoa, Nelly!) and other recent shows in lesser towns.
Tae Won Yu (from Kicking Giant and designer of some of our incredible poster art) made this book that everyone needs.
Everything and more from Jigsaw Records!
Raise kids right by letting them read everything! Including this.
Everyone in their right mind would like a copy of this! From Monorail
A Nara snowglobe? Just take my money.
Built By Wendy made everyone’s guitar straps in the 1990s and is still selling some here.
Emily Winfield Martin has so many great characters like this wee bat.
Quimby’s in Chicago sells our zines and many others, including various things by Chris Ware.
Check out our still-relevant gift guide from 2023 here!