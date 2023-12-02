Posted on by gail

chickfactor’s holiday gift guide

Capitalism is evil! But you can still support artists, musicians, photographers, and small businesses by using our handy holiday (or anytime) gift guide! We want everything here and you will too. 

Great book where women get to speak! By Audrey Golden

 

Amazing looking book about some trailblazers

Preorder Mary’s new one and get a slip mat

Cool shades from a fabulous American band

Disco ball pendant from Tatty Devine

I got to visit Hatch earlier this year and I want it all. 

Book about influential New Zealand label with wonderful photo of Hamish on the cover

Memoir from a living legend! 

Memoir from another living legend!

Great looking oral history!

Get it from a great Chicago record store

Belle and Sebastian book of lyrics

Beautiful BBC Radio Sessions from Dolly Mixture

Nowhere New York gorgeous photo book by Julia Gorton

Saint Etienne hoodie

Budget gift: Clean stickers for $5

Certainly one of the most beautiful holiday records ever made.

This one really makes me sigh: Adrian Tomine Prints

Recently excerpted on our site and selling fast! 

Thom Bell was a genius and the Spinners one of my favorite bands! 

Ace looking new book from Chris Stein! 

of course zines make great gifts too!