Looking back at CF30 night 3, Oct. 8, union pool starring Seablite, Gary Olson, Artsick and Jeanines

Gary Olson / Photo: Gail O’Hara

Wristbands! Photo: Gail

Night three at Union Pool was a blast! I was so excited to be seeing ARTSICK for the first time, and it was a NYC/East Coast debut for both them and SEABLITE! Both bands gave it everything and the crowd loved it. NYC’s JEANINES (now more of a Western Mass. combo I believe) and GARY OLSON (with a bit of LADYBUG TRANSISTOR!) brought it too! It was a magical night of old friends, fantastic music and general stardust. Thanks to DJ Sukhdev Sandhu, MC Gaylord Fields, Tae Won Yu for the gorgeous posters and graphics, our wonderful sound person Beck and the folks at Union Pool, along with everyone who played, came out and enjoyed the night! See more of Dean Keim’s photos here.

Photo: Gail O’Hara

Ladybugs / Photo: Gail O’Hara

Julia / Photo by Dean Keim

Artsick! Photo: Dean Keim

Artsick by Dean Keim

Jeanines / Photo: Mike Appelstein

Jeanines / Photo: Dean Keim

Jeanines / by Dean Keim

Seablite by Mike Appelstein

Seablite / by Dean Keim

Seablite by Dean Keim

Seablite by Dean Keim

Indie kids, the next generation! By Gail O’Hara

Jed and Alicia Jeanine / Photo: Gail O’Hara

Mario and Christina Artsick with MC Gaylord Fields / Photo: Gail O’Hara

Soundcheck by Gail O’Hara

Poster: Tae Won Yu

Art by Tae Won Yu

Art by Tae Won Yu

Art by Tae Won Yu