The Softies Then and Now: Jen Sbragia on 30 Years Together

Earlier this year, The Softies (two California girls / singer-songwriter-guitarists Rose Melberg + Jen Sbragia) celebrated 30 years as a band and as BFFs. They are not a band that just reformed after not doing anything since the 1990s! They have been playing shows here and there over the years (including chickfactor 20 and 25 shows in New York, London, SF and Portland), even as they lived in different PacNW towns, had kids, jobs, played music with others and so on. Still, as they just announced their brand-new album, The Bed I Made (on Father/Daughter Records and Lost Sound Tapes), upcoming tour and new single, we wanted to check in about how things were then versus how they are now! Read our post from yesterday about the new album, the vinyl reissues of their previous work and more, and then read on to hear from Jen about how things have changed. Interview by Gail

CF: What are you up to today?

Jen Sbragia: Working on some freelance design stuff, making dinner, hopefully practicing guitar later

What would you have been up to on a day like this in 1994?

Very similar except I didn’t have Adobe Creative Suite!

Tell us about how your songwriting process worked in 1994 vs. 2024.

In the past, I would write and present a whole song of mine to Rose, she would then write a lead guitar part and a vocal harmony. For the new album, I had song ideas but also a few half-baked ideas and riffs, which we worked on together to make whole songs. It was pretty fun to do that, because Rose has studied the art of songwriting so much more than me. She inspires me to do better, all the time.

Both of you have been undergoing major life shifts in recent years; how did grief, loss, change play into the songs? How is that different from your trials and tribulations of 30 years ago?

I always used to write songs about unrequited love back in the day. This is still true for me! At this point in my life I have experienced more loss, so that is tied in too. But crushes not working out is my favorite songwriting topic, apparently.

What was a typical day in the studio like making The Bed I Made? And how does that differ from the 1990s sessions?

Analog is lovely and all, but recording digitally is fantastic. Rose and I used Garage Band to make demos for each other we could email back and forth. When it came time to record in the studio, we felt so lucky to work with Nich (Nicholas Wilbur). He has an amazing ear, is endlessly chill and patient, makes the perfect cappuccino, and belongs to the funniest and best dog, Cathy. I heard my first ever ghostly footsteps in the (haunted) studio! Rose and I slept there at night – it was a little spooky, which I loved.

What are some of your most important studio accoutrements? Snacks, tea, special instruments or accessories?

Lots of Juanita’s tortilla chips, peanut butter, strong coffee, maybe a touch of psilocybin. Anacortes Unknown has a vibraphone… it may make an appearance.

How long have you been working on this one?

I took a trip to Vancouver in January of 2023 and we ended up with the beginnings of 8 songs, and just excitedly continued from there, meeting every month or so. Sometimes we would meet in Seattle, sometimes I would make the full trek to Vancouver. I love long drives so it really didn’t seem too difficult.

How has the touring and show playing ecosystem changed from then to now?

Well, it is much better now that we don’t have to have an Atlas and a Thomas Guide! One time on tour we caravanned with walkie talkies.

We prefer that more days off need to be built in. We need ease and calm. The less stress, the better. There is a low key goal of being able to stay somewhere with a hot tub. Can we always have a hot tub? A girl can dream.

What can fans to do help musicians have better lives?

Vote. Buy merch. Come to live shows.

Do you have a sense of how big your audience is now vs 1994? Do you hear from fans?

We used to get fan letters back in the day. I have a box of them. These days, it’s much quicker and easier with social media. But also it can feel overwhelming because everything is so immediate.

What about the vinyl reissues on K: are those all out now or coming soon?

Out now: Holiday in Rhode Island [KLP119]

Out July 26: Winter Pageant [KLP061]

Out Sept. 6: It’s Love [KLP043]

Where all will you be touring?

Glas Goes Pop festival on Friday, July 26.

Two record release shows at the end of August in Vancouver and Portland, followed by two more shows in early September in Anacortes and Seattle

East coast shows in late Sept/early October

California shows in late October

What else are you up to apart from the Softies?

Always trying to balance freelance design work, hoping for more hours but grateful when I have free time for music. I have some new song ideas for All Girl Summer Fun Band but we haven’t had time to work on them yet. I would like to get back into drawing comics and/or making prints of some kind.

What are you eating, cooking, watching, reading lately?

FOOD: I’m on a mission to sample every single non-dairy cream cheese on the market. I could eat the Moderno Bowl at Tacovore every day. Peanut butter filled chocolate covered pretzels from Trader Joe’s are my favorite food group.

COOKING: Lately I have been avoiding cooking as much as possible! I’m giving in to convenience whenever possible, although throwing a sweet potato in the oven is very easy and I love the edible sugar goo that comes out of them.

WATCHING: I’m re-watching Killing Eve because Jodie Comer is a goddess. Also watching the new season of Bridgerton. I will re-watch Broad City for the rest of my life. Listening to Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna. Reading Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski. Books do tend to stack up and collect dust. I’m trying!

Records Jen Cannot Live Without:

Tiger Trap – S/T & Sour Grass

Lightheaded – Good Good Great

Henry’s Dress – Bust ‘em Green

Girl Ray – Prestige

Pretenders – S/T

Fastbacks – Very, Very Powerful Motor

Young Guv – I, II, III, IIII (basically anything he does)

Dolly Mixture – Demonstration Tapes

Kids on a Crime Spree – Fall in Love Not in Line

Of Montreal – Cherry Peel

Best of 1994: Boyracer – More Songs About Frustration & Self Hate

Best of 2024: Lightheaded – Combustible Gems

