the best of 2021

Daniel Handler: Best breakfasts I had in 2021



Huevos Rancheros, Pork Store, San Francisco CA



Cream-cheese icing cake, unknown shop, Oxford UK



Kimchee fried rice, Robert’s house, Boonville CA



Leftover flank steak, fried eggs, homemade tortillas, Air BnB, Napa CA



5-minute egg, rye toast, off-season strawberries, home in SF



Peanut butter toast, my sister’s car after various ocean swims*



*most frequent

Clare Wadd’s Books I Read in 2021: the ones I loved and the ones that will stay with me

1. Dreamland, Rosa Rankin-Gee

2. I Belong Here: A Journey Along the Backbone of Britain, Anita Sethi

3. Small Pleasures, Clare Chambers

4. The Doll Factory, Elizabeth Macneal

5. My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend, Tracey Thorn

6. Skint Estate: A Memoir of Poverty, Motherhood and Survival, Cash Carraway

7. Fake Accounts, Lauren Oyler

8. The Pursuit of Love, Nancy Mitford

9. Mort Sur La Lande (Vera), Ann Cleaves/Claire Breton

10. Pirenesi, Susanna Clarke

With apologies to the boys as none of them made the cut

Photo courtesy of Beth

Beth Arzy’s Top 13 Records

The Shop Window, The State of Being Human

Lancashire Bombers, Into the Sun

Wild Billy Childish & CTMF, Where the Wild Purple Iris Grows

The Umbrellas, The Umbrellas

Massage, Still Life

Hadda Be, Another Life

Reds, Pinks and Purples, Uncommon Weather

Swansea Sound, Live at the Rum Puncheon

The Jazz Butcher, The Highest in the Land

The Catenary Wires, Birling Gap

Durand Jones & the Indications, Private Space

Chime School, Chime School

Shoestrings, Expectations

Beth plays in The Luxembourg Signal, Jetstream Pony, Lightning in a Twilight Hour

Michael Azerrad’s Ten Best Vegetables and Fruits of 2021

1. Snap peas

2. Peaches

3. Ramps

4. Borlotti beans

5. Corn

6. Small russet potatoes*

7. Heirloom tomatoes

8. Golden Russet apples

9. Lion’s mane mushrooms**

10. Red Boston lettuce

* Higher skin-to-flesh ratio

** Yes, I know they’re technically not a vegetable or fruit.

Photo courtesy of Gilmore

Gilmore Tamny’s Chronicle of Things of Note 2021 List.

1. I started talking to myself more, drinking my coffee black, painting in earnest, eating lots of wavy potato chips, wearing eye makeup (per resolution 2021), and getting up at 5:30 a.m.

2. Turns out, I like ambient/ASMR video. There are a lot of crackling fireplaces and candles. Are the auteurs morally obligated to show responsible fire safety? I found this question more central to ethical code than I would have thought.

3. I drank coffee and made a to-do list at about 6:00 a.m. while watching a pre-recorded video of myself drinking coffee and making a to-do list about 6:00 a.m. on youtube as part of the Non-Event TV 24-Hour Fundraiser

4. I decided I wanted to grow my hair long at least once before I croak, whether it is flattering or not.

5. I enjoyed hearing Mero (of Desus and Mero) describe watching the Jan. 6 insurrection.

6. My tomato plant grew and grew and grew and finally produced one single chestnut-sized tomato.

7. Cottagecore? Hmmm.

8. I need a soap dish and discovered in resulting search I have a fairly narrow and inflexible idea of the soap dish I want.

9. Was on the receiving end of possibly the dirtiest look someone’s ever given me. No threat, –just weary disgust.

10. After watching and reading about secret societies in history, I tried to figure out a way to talk about secret societies without sounding credulous. Harder than I might have thought.

11. I found a good gingerbread recipe. Works very well with substitutes to make it vegan.

12. I discovered a friend was named after the Hawthorne story “The Old Stone Face.”

13. Learned: always close the door – car door, outside door to your building, your own apt./condo door – and lock it behind you (watch enough true crime—you’ll take my point). Stalin was involved in a bank robbery. My cat doesn’t just want me to throw any toy—but a specific toy—bouncy ball not wool ball, rattle mousekins not stuffed mousekins, etc. Hull isn’t where I thought it was. Lenin and Trotsky were Freemasons.

14. Sciatica.

15. While practicing genuine gratitude for having a roof overhead, union job, good human friends, and cat friend, I stopped smothering my distress to death with gratitude.

16. Miriam Toews’ book Fight Night is great.

Gilmore Tamny lives and works and frets in Boston, MA.

Mike Slumberland: The list nobody wants… my top new jazz/jazz-adjacent records of 2021

1. Nat Birchall – Ancient Africa (Ancient Archive of Sound)

2. Tara Clerkin Trio – In Spring (World of Echo)

3. Emanative & Liz Elensky – The Volume Of The Light (Home Planet)

4. Sam Gendel – Fresh Bread (Leaving)

5. Makaya McCraven – Deciphering The Message (Blue Note)

6. Natural Information Society – Descension (Eremite)

7. Sons of Kemet – Black To The Future (Impulse!)

8. Emma-Jean Thackray – Yellow (Movementt)

9. Rosie Turton – Expansions and Transformations: Part I & II (no label)

10. Wildflower – Better Times (Tropic of Love)

Photo courtesy of Angelina

Angelina Capodanno’s 2021 lists

(Team CF, also Sony Music / Legacy Creative + Packaging, Brooklynite, Destroyer’s #1 fan)

My favorite 2021 albums:

1. Hand Habits – Fun House

2. Bachelor – Dooming Sun

3. Cory Hanson – Pale Horse Rider

4. Wednesday – Twin Plagues

5. Colleen – The Tunnel and the Clearing

6. The Mountain Movers – World What World

7. ANIKA – Change

8. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

9. Dummy – Mandatory Enjoyment

10. Painted Shrines – Heaven & Holy



Plus 13 more albums I liked a lot:

Nightshift – Zoe

The Goon Sax – Mirror II

Pip Blom – Welcome Break

Lewsberg – In Your Hands

Kiwi Jr – Cooler Returns

Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

Jane Weaver – Flock

John Andrews and the Yawns – Cookbook

Caleb Landry Jones – Gadzooks Vol 1

Snapped Ankles – Forest of Your Problems

Weak Signal – Bianca

Goat Girl – On All Fours

Circuit does Yeux –io



Favorite Concerts

Yo La Tengo Hanukkah + Low + Fred Armisen @Bowery Ballroom

Yo La Tengo Hanukkah + 11th Dream Day + Joe Pera @Bowery Ballroom

Young Guv @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Sweeping Promises @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Wet Leg @ Baby’s All Right

Mdou Moctar @Motorco Music Hall



Favorite things I watched:

PEN15

The Velvet Underground

The Wire

The White Lotus

Syracuse’s surprise Sweet 16 run in the 2021 NCAA tourney

The Card Counter

Insecure

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Breaking Bad



Favorite things I read:

But You Seemed So Happy – Kimberly Harrington

Love and Trouble – Claire Dederer

Empty: A Memoir – Susan Burton

Blow Your House Down – Gina Frangello

Somebody’s Daughter – Ashley C Ford

Sleepovers – Ashleigh Bryant Phillips

Detransition, Baby – Torrey Peters



Favorite Podcasts

The Experiment

Let’s Talk to Lucy

The Devil’s Candy: The Plot Thickens

Radiolab – Mixtape

Ali on The Run

Running Rouge

Shattered



