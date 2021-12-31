punk photographer theresa kereakes’ 2021 list

It is December 30, 2021, but it feels like just yesterday, and also a decade ago that the Years of the Pandemic began dividing our time into manipulated managed segments with the end result being that I have no idea what day, month, year, or decade it is. I had to verify that the following entries on my list were all from 2021. I could have sworn I’ve seen many more movies, but that was 2020, when I was still a film fest juror and screened perhaps 200 films in 6 weeks, and then never “attended” the festival (online) because by October, after 7 months at home, in front of the computer, I longed to be watching films from anywhere but there.

In 2020, I strived to maintain some semblance of emotional normalcy during the lockdown and post-tornado recovery, and invited people over on Sundays during the summer for cookouts and listening to music in the backyard. But in 2021, I embraced the solitude and devoted my leisure time to headphone listening and viewing. The records and movies I took in were for comfort more than entertainment. Comfort AND familiarity (I’ve watched TWISTER a half dozen times this year, on cable; HARRY POTTER too) were the criteria. In some cases, confirmation bias just made me feel better regardless of the quality of the programming. I attended maybe 5 concerts in person but enjoyed countless live-streamed shows.

The theme for my 2021 in life and culture was “swaddle self in comfort; believe the women; support POC and science.”

ANALOG LISTENING

Aimee Mann- Queens of the Summer Hotel

Sleater-Kinney – Path of Wellness

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Georgia Blue

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

Reigning Sound – A Little More Time With Reigning Sound

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Barn

ANALOG ATTENDANCE

Movies

Summer of Soul – documentary, director: Questlove

Concerts

Movie theatres can get away with selling fewer seats to maintain a safe distance between viewers, but concert promoters cannot. I took few chances with congregate settings this year. I chose iconoclasts and I believe I chose well.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – Atlanta, GA

Bob Dylan – Rough & Rowdy Ways tour – Beacon Theatre, NYC

Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Show – City Winery, Nashville, TN

INTERNET LISTENING/VIEWING

Mondays – Instragram to Table – Alice Carbone Tench (Instagram Live)

Wednesdays – Sweet Home Quarantine /Live From Tubby’s – Robyn Hitchcock & Emma Swift (Mandoline)

Thursdays – Post-Apocalyptic Malone – Bryan Malone (FB and YouTube)

BOOKS

Dracula – Bram Stoker with illustrations by Edward Gorey (Sterling)

Crime & Punishment – new (2014) translation by Oliver Ready (Penguin Classics)

SMUG CONFIRMATION BIAS CONSUMPTION FOR PASSING THE TIME

Don’t Look Up – director Adam McKay

Being the Ricardos – director Aaron Sorkin (watched on Prime, not in theatre)

State of Terror – novel by Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny

