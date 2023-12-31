2023 lists: 13 images Daniel Handler found while doing research

Daniel Handler: I am spending the last chunk of 2023 and the first of 2024 spelunking my way through some haphazard research into sculpture and other visual arts. Here are thirteen images I came across in my research.

Design for a castle, 1539:

Back view of the Great Buddha of Kamakura (built in 1252):

Brancusi, Three Penguins:

Callot’s etching of Two Pantaloons:

Claes Oldenburg’s Giant BLT:

Deakin’s portrait of Barbara Hepworth:

Designers of Lincoln Center with its scale model:

Frank Lloyd Wright’s redesign of Suite 223 at the Plaza Hotel for his own use:

Gilbert and George as the Singing Sculpture:

Illustration of Jupiter seated triumphantly on a bed of defeated giants:

A drawing Paul Klee made at ten years of age:

Mignard, Child Blowing Bubbles, 1660:

portrait of Olga Wlassics: