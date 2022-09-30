CF30 NY: Steve Keene Art Show Party

Steve Keene Art Show

October 7 at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Park, 360 Furman St., 5pm to 7:30pm

Our third and final event in NYC will be at the Steve Keene Art Show, where Steve Keene will be painting (during the early bit) and signing copies of the book if you buy one! The STEVE KEENE ART BOOK came out earlier this year and CF’s Gail O edited the book. It was designed by Henry Owings from Chunklet and produced by Daniel Efram, who photographed and documented SK’s art for the book.

The British folk legend BRIDGET ST JOHN will play some songs

CF contributor and wonderful person SUKHDEV SANDHU will DJ

See you there!