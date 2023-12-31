2023 chickfactor lists, round two

The Umbrellas’ Top 10 San Francisco Date Spots

Hey… February is right around the corner… Love is in the air… Wink wink!1. Musée Mécanique

2. Vesuvio Cafe, City Lights and an Italian dinner

3. Top of the Mark

4. Lands End/ Sutro Baths

5. Audium, and THEN Tommy’s Joynt

6. Free Gold Watch

7. Royal Cuckoo on Sundays

8. Conservatory of Flowers

9. A cable car ride with a tallcan!

Theresa Kereakes, punk photographer and historian

When I was a kid, I recall reading a column in TV Guide called “Cheers & Jeers,” and I think that’s what 2023 calls for….

Cheers:

The World According to Joan Didion by Evelyn McDonnell.

All my dots connected in this book – California, women writers, inadvertent movers & shakers. The intellectual rigor combined with passion for their respective subject matters from both the author and her subject make this book a must-read. I don’t want it to end. More than a biography, it is a consideration of the times, and how Didion lived and wrote in them.

Maestro – believe it or not! If you know me in real life, you know I am no fan of Bradley Cooper and a huge fan of Leonard Bernstein. With low expectations, I watched it and was not disappointed. I don’t care that Cooper is not Jewish and he wore a prosthetic nose. Movies are smoke and mirrors and if one chooses to criticize on this point, then criticize the superb Irish actor, Liam Neeson for portraying the German Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List. Bottom line: for a mainstream movie featuring the movie star as actor and director, this was most serviceable and Lenny is introduced to a whole new audience.

Tim: Let it Be Edition – The Replacements. My favorite album of 2023 is a reissue of an 80s record, remastered to sound the way it should. It’s perfect.

Eddie Izzard- The Rewind Tour. It was a delightful time hearing the old sketches and how prescient Izzard’s comedy was in the 80s. Dress to Kill is probably still my favorite stand up performance by anyone- seeing a reprise of “Tea & cake or death?” made my night.

The Algonquin Cat – best thing about Midtown Manhattan- the historic hotel has a cat. His name is Hamlet and whenever I am in NYC, I stop by the hotel JUST FOR THE CAT!

Jeers:

War

Barbie – subtle as a flying mallet

Media coverage of Taylor Swift’s dating life

For me, the overall vibe of 2023 is “hurry up 2024,” and I dream of more interesting times.

Top 8 shows Seablite went to in 2023 Sweeping Promises – The Chapel, San Francisco (LM) Underworld – The Warfield, San Francisco (LM) The Charlatans and Ride – The Fillmore, San Francisco (GT) Suede – O2 Academy, Glasgow (GT) Love and Rockets – Fox Theater, Oakland (JM) Patti Smith – Golden State Theatre, Monterey (JM) Mo Dotti – Permanent Records, Los Angeles (AP) Aluminum – The Makeout Room, San Francisco (AP)

Papa Slumber’s Lucky 13

01 Joe Armon-Jones & Maxwell Owin – Archetype (Aquarii)

02 Autocamper – You Look Fabulous! (Discontinuous Innovation)

03 Nat Birchall – The Infinite (Ancient Archive of Sound)

04 The Clientele – I Am Not There Anymore (Merge)

05 John Haycock – Dorian Portrait (Second Thoughts Records)

06 Kode9 / Burial – Infirmary / Unknown Summer (Fabric)

07 The Lost Days – In The Store (Speakeasy Studios)

08 Malombo Jazz Makers – Down Lucky’s Way (Tapestry Works)

09 Primal Scream – Reverberations (Travelling In Time) BBC Radio Sessions & Creation Singles 1985-86 (Young Tiki)

10 The Southern University Jazz Ensemble – Goes To Africa With Love (Now Again)

11 Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann – Perform The Compositions Of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann (Leaving Records)

12 Yaw Evans – The Bits (GD4YA)

13 The Oakland Weekender – great music, great friends, can’t wait to do it again!

Jennifer O’Connor’s favorite records

MeShell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note)

Steve Gunn & David Moore – Reflections Vol. 1: Let the Moon Be a Planet (RVNG Intl.)

Emahoy Tsege-Mariam Gebru – Jerusalem (Missippippi Records)

Armand Hammer – We Buy Diabetic Test Strips (Fat Possum)

Feist – Multitudes (Polydor)

King Krule – Space Heavy (Matador)

Meg Baird – Furling (Drag City)

Roge – Curyman (Diamond West)

Everything But The Girl – Fuse (Buzzin’ Fly/Virgin)

Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We (Dead Oceans)

Rachel Blumberg (drummer): Top Ten Portland Area Pooches Who Have Spent Time At Our Humble Abode, The Two Fir in 2023…

1. Winnie Dean Underberg! We adopted her in November and shortly thereafter learned she is a purebred McNab! Whoever knows what this is without googling it wins a prize. She is so sweet and super smart and we love her so much.

2. Arrow, fur child of Sarah Fennel (Night Brunch) and Matt Sheehy (Lostlander).

3. Tizate, also known as Sweet T, fur child of Joanna Bolme (many, many bands and also Reverse Cowgirl, the country cover band we both play in along with Rebecca Cole), and Gary Jarman (The Cribs). Sweet T quickly made her way to our heart with her snuggling ways and “dead bug in the sun” pose. She came to Joanna and Gary through Street Dog Hero, a great dog rescue organization based in Bend, OR.

4. Ringo, fur child of Adam Selzer (M.Ward, Norfolk & Western, Type Foundry Recording Studio). He is super smart and recently Adam discovered the most hilarious thing. Sometimes his recently baked sourdough bread would go missing. He could never find the missing bags that held said sourdough, until a few weeks ago he found a stash of plastic bags hidden behind the cherry tree in the corner of their yard! RIngo was hiding them there after eating the bread! 5. Sal, fur child of Sam Farrell (Fronjentress, Graves, Curly Cassettes, Family Reunion Music Festival) and Sarah Paradis ( Cush Upholstery) 6. Rankin, fur child of Rankin Renwick (Oregon Department of Kick Ass) 7. Oney, fur child of Cory Gray (Old Unconscious, Graves, Federale) and Nicky Kriara (Niko Far West Ceramics). 8. Bella, my sister’s pup, who is a golden sweetheart.

9. Sufi, my cousin’s pup. Tall elegant black poodle with sweet eyes.

10. Sparky,my father’s pup.

Cheers to these 13 wonderful Music Related Things of 2023 that I either played or enjoyed from the audience!

1. All Girl Summer Fun Band/Lunchbox/Field Drums summer house show in our basement!.

2. Your Heart Breaks/Matt Sheehy Magic Event/Cynthia Nelson Band house show in our courtyard!

3. Multiple shows and tours and recording and releasing a new record (Villagers!) with Califone!

4. Friday night happy hour shows at the Laurelthirst drumming with Michael Hurley!

5. Two shows at Turn Turn Turn! with Field Drums, the first featuring Jeffrey’s songs based on Shel Silverstein poems, and the second with our new bass player! Recording in 2024 is the goal!

6. Drumming and singing with the Cynthia Nelson Band at our house hosw and at Turn Turn Turn! on many several occasions!

7. Playing with Old Unconscious at the Curly Cassette Family Reunion Music Festival at Camp Wilkerson in August. Playing with GSO there too!

8. Reverse Cowgirl shows and rehearsals. SO fun. Country dance covers with a band of ringers (Joanna Bolme, Rebecca Cole, Anita Elliot and Arrin Schoedinger)

9. ESG at Polaris Hall!

10. The Papercuts at Mississippi Studios!

11. The Softies at Polaris Hall!

12. Quasi at The Doug Fir!

13. Yo La Tengo (two nights) at The Wonder Ballroom!

Michael Azerrad (author): Ten Best Vegetables of 2023

Puntarelle

Castelfranco radicchio

Salad Bowl lettuce

Sugar Snap peas

Leeks

Corn

Shishito peppers

La Ratte fingerling potatoes

Brussels sprouts

Fiddlehead ferns

CF contributor Julie Underwood’s Top 10 Albums:

boygenius – the record Olivia Rodrigo – Guts SZA – SOS Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog Girl Ray – Prestige The Tubs – Dead Meat The Reds, Pinks and Purples – The Town That Cursed Your Name En Attendant Ana – Principia Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental

Lyle Hysen (the Royal Arctic Institute, Das Damen):

“Slow Horses”

“Showing Up”

A History Of Rock Music In 500 Songs

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Eretz Nehederet/A Wonderful County”

“Bun E’s Basement Bootlegs”

Dapper Goose – Buffalo restaurant

Make It Stop by Jim Ruland

I Must Be Dreaming by Roz Chast (that is findable!)

The Adventurists by Richard Butner (ok that was 2022)

Thomas Mosher (My Lil Underground label, A Certain Smile):

Top 10 Daycare Plagues we survived this year:

1) Covid (again) [all of us]

2) RSV (all of us)

3) Hand, Foot, and Mouth (Me and Tilly)

4) Influenza A (Me and Tilly so far)

5) Ear Infection (just Tilly)

6) Sinus infection (Me from RSV)

7) double bout of Food Poisoning (Me and Justine)

8) Medication Allergy Rash (Just Tilly)

9) at least half a dozen colds (all of us)

10) there is still 4 days so we will see…

(OG CF cartoonist) Shawn Belschwender’s Best 2023 “New to Me” Reading discoveries:

Lolly Willowes by Sylvia Townsend Warner (1926). Title character is tired of being a dependable aunt. In midlife, moves to a remote village. Joins a coven. Speaks to the Devil himself and discovers him to be rather stupid, but also, and more importantly, that he will leave her alone. From the Devil, and even the well-meaning, Lolly Willowes wishes to escape. Lynne Tillman. You’ll know whether or not you’ll like Lynne Tillman if you read her “By the Book” in the NYTimes, as I did. I thought it was one of the best of those things they’ve published. This year I picked up and read What Would Lynne Tillman Do? (a collection of her nonfiction, from 2014) and her novel Men and Apparitions (2018), in which she diagnoses us, through her ethnographer narrator, as The Picture People. Men and Apparitions is about images and their place in our lives, and men and their place in the world after/under feminism. Next Tillman book I am going to track down and read: Weird Fucks.

