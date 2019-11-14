chickfactor presents:
Bike Chain Rain: A Birthday Tribute to David Cloud Berman
January 4, 2020 at Bunk Bar (Portland, Oregon)
Advance $18, day of show $21
Doors 7:30 pm, show 8pm
A benefit for Moms Demand Action and Write Around PDX.
With…
Musicians:
Stephen Malkmus
Bob Nastanovich
Rebecca Gates
William Tyler
Clay Cole (featuring Rebecca Cole from Wild Flag, Minders, etc.)
Franklin Bruno
Oed Ronne
A Certain Smile
& Special Guests
Writers:
Kevin Sampsell
Chelsey Johnson
Jon Raymond
Mo Daviau
Kjerstin Johnson
Daniel Elder
Sophia Shalmiyev
& Special Guests
Douglas Wolk (MC)
Musicians, writers, poets, fans and friends will play his songs, read his work/tributes and tell stories about the great American poet and songwriter David Cloud Berman (Purple Mountains, Silver Jews) on what should have been his 53rd birthday.