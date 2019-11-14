chickfactor presents:

Bike Chain Rain: A Birthday Tribute to David Cloud Berman

January 4, 2020 at Bunk Bar (Portland, Oregon)

Advance $18, day of show $21

Doors 7:30 pm, show 8pm

A benefit for Moms Demand Action and Write Around PDX.

With…

Musicians:

Stephen Malkmus

Bob Nastanovich

Rebecca Gates

William Tyler

Clay Cole (featuring Rebecca Cole from Wild Flag, Minders, etc.)

Franklin Bruno

Oed Ronne

A Certain Smile

& Special Guests

Writers:

Kevin Sampsell

Chelsey Johnson

Jon Raymond

Mo Daviau

Kjerstin Johnson

Daniel Elder

Sophia Shalmiyev

& Special Guests

Douglas Wolk (MC)

Get tickets here

Musicians, writers, poets, fans and friends will play his songs, read his work/tributes and tell stories about the great American poet and songwriter David Cloud Berman (Purple Mountains, Silver Jews) on what should have been his 53rd birthday.

