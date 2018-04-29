where to find chickfactor 18

you can order direct from us or pick up at one of these fine shops: (add an extra $2 for Canada & an extra $5 for rest of world)

New York: Quimby’s NYC

Chicago: Quimby’s Bookstore

Austin: End of an Ear

Olympia: K Records

Glasgow: Monorail

Baltimore: Atomic Books

Minneapolis: Moon Palace Books

Portland, Oregon: Powell’s City of Books, Land PDX, Haunt, Books with Pictures, Music Millennium.

Shops interested in carrying it should contact gail at chickfactor com.

Thanks so much for supporting us!

chickfactor 18, a new limited-edition print issue of the fanzine featuring big, fun interviews with:

KENDRA SMITH (OPAL, RAINY DAY, DREAM SYNDICATE, ETC)

THE SOFTIES

ALVVAYS

LINDY MORRISON & AMANDA BROWN (THE GO-BETWEENS, CLEOPATRA WONG)

GIRL RAY

FRANCES MCKEE (THE VASELINES)

GERARD LOVE (TEENAGE FANCLUB, LIGHTSHIPS)

GOVERNESS

MARISA ANDERSON

TANITA TIKARAM

+ A JUKEBOX JURY WITH JOANNA BOLME (JICKS), REBECCA COLE (MINDERS) & KATHY FOSTER (THERMALS)

+ OUR USUAL POLLS

+ MANY BOOK, FILM, LIVE & RECORD REVIEWS

+ LOTS OF ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPHY & ILLUSTRATION

chickfactor 18 was edited by gail o’hara, who cofounded cf with pam berry in 1992 (yes, belle & sebastian wrote a song about it). graphic design was beautifully done by jen sbragia (from the softies & all girl summer fun band). we couldn’t decide on two cover stars so we have made two covers—one in royal navy & one in espresso!

our amazing writers and contributors for CF18 are: photographers gail o’hara, laura levine, bret lunsford, curt doughty & a host of others; illustrators rachel blumberg and jen sbragia; interviewers include o’hara, lois maffeo, pete paphides, and blumberg; writers include kevin alvir, joe brooker, mark butler, wayne davidson, bryce edwards, gaylord fields, daniel handler (a.k.a. lemony snicket), alice hubley, kendall jane meade, peter momtchiloff, thomas mosher, piotr orlov, chris phillips, sukhdev sandhu, dan searing, lydia vanderloo, doug wallen & michael white.