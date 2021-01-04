Thinking about David Cloud Berman on what should have been his 54th birthday

Photograph from our event in Portland a year ago by Zach Selley

One year ago on January 4, 2020, chickfactor put together a show at bunk bar in Portland, Oregon, called Bike Chain Rain where friends and fans could remember David Cloud Berman on what would have been his 53rd birthday. today (January 4, 2021) he would have been 54, and he probably would be pretty horrified at the state of things. here are some photographs and videos of our event at bunk last year. We also gave all the proceeds (save for a few expenses) in support of Moms Demand Action and Write Around Portland. On the TV during the show the Titans stunned the Patriots.

The audience at Bike Chain Rain, January 4, 2020, photograph by Zach Selley

LINEUP Douglas Wolk (MC)

• Mo Daviau read “The Charm of 5:30”

• Gail chickfactor read a letter Connie Lovatt sent to her mom about David

• Kjerstin Johnson read the Loew’s monologue

• Jon Raymond read “A Letter From Isaac Asimov to his Wife Janet, Written on his Deathbed?”

• Lance Bangs read “Hieroglyphics, Notebook # 5”



• Sophia Shalmiyev and Kevin Sampsell read “Self-Portrait at 28”

• Chelsey Johnson read “Cassette County”



• Portland guitarist Marisa Anderson played her own instrumental song

• Portland band A Certain Smile played “Wild Kindness”

• Franklin Bruno played “The Frontier Index”

• Oed Ronne (the Ocean Blue) performed “I Loved Being My Mother’s Son” with Nancy Novotny and HK Kahng

Rebecca Gates and William Tyler gently slaying the crowd: photograph by Gail O’Hara

• William Tyler performed “Tennessee”

• Clay Cole performed “We Might Be Looking for the Same Thing” and

“Only One for Me” with Rebecca Gates

WATCH HERE

• Rebecca Gates performed “Snow Is Falling on Manhattan” (WATCH) with William Tyler; and “Albemarle Station” (WATCH)

Silver Jews and Pavement members Stephen and Bob played six songs; photograph by Zach Selley

• Stephen Malkmus & Bob Nastanovich performed…

“Secret Knowledge of Back Roads”

“Buckingham Rabbit”

“Advice to the Graduate”

“Random Rules”

“Welcome To The House of the Bats”

“Trains Across the Sea”

WATCH THE FULL SET HERE



Thanks to Craig Giffen (https://12xu.com) for the audio/video