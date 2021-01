Photograph by Sue Garner

FWIW, while 2020 did a hell of a job demolishing good things and promoting bad ones, my love of patterns and numbers is unabated. These are the Top Ten Triangular Numbers of 2020 if you ask me:

21 15 1 6 666 171 120 55 0 3

Rick Brown is in 75 Dollar Bill (crate beat and horn blow)

also one of Two Mule Team and partially responsible for Big Feet