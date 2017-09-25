chickfactor parties in new york, london and portland, oregon

We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary with friends, bands, and our awesome community this year in three cities. Please join us! Ticket links for all the shows are below.

+ a paper issue of chickfactor (#18) will be out in december so please make sure we have your news, records, ads, etc!

Thursday, Nov 2: CF25 New York

Kicking Giant, The Pacific Ocean, Bridget St John, HoneyBunch at Union Pool + MC Sukhdev Sandhu

Get tickets.

Saturday, Nov 4: CF25 New York (daytime show 2-6)

Laura Cantrell, Joe Pernice, Cotton Candy & Special Guests at Union Pool + MC Gaylord Fields

Get tickets.

Saturday, Nov 11 All-Ages Matinee: CF25 London

A benefit for Shelter featuring Wait What + The Numberz + more at the Lexington

Get tickets (100% of the proceeds to Shelter)

Saturday, Nov 11 Evening Show: CF25 London

The Pastels, Kicking Giant, Lois, Kites at Night (featuring Rose Melberg) at the Lexington + MC Gaylord Fields

Sold out.

Sunday, Nov 12: CF25 London, Night Two

The Softies, Stevie Jackson (from Belle & Sebastian!), the Would-Be-Goods, the Catenary Wires (featuring Rob & Amelia ex-Heavenly, Marine Research, Talulah Gosh) at the Lexington + MC Gaylord Fields

Get tickets.

Saturday, December 9: CF25 Portland

Rocketship (first full band show in Portland since 1996)

Kites at Night (featuring Rose Melberg)

Lida Husik

+ DJ Calvin Johnson

Get tickets.

Sunday, December 10: CF25 Portland (free, daytime 11am–2pm)

Indiepop Brunch chickfactor special featuring DJs gail chickfactor, Jen “Softies” Sbragia, and chickfactor webmaster Janice Headley

at the Toffee Club (no tickets required)

Rocketship photo by Gail O’Hara, 2017