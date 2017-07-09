chickfactor 25: a series of fortunate events

Sunday, November 12 // Doors 7:30, Show 8



Both nights will feature MC Gaylord Fields (WFMU) & chickfactor / Hangover Lounge DJs downstairs

Single evening tickets £ 18; Two-night pass £ 32; tickets on sale Monday, July 10 at 9am GMT



Lois





Kicking Giant

Kites at Night

Stevie Jackson

The Would-Be-Goods

The Catenary Wires

ABOUT THE BANDS:



• THE PASTELS — The pop geniuses Stephen McRobbie, Katrina Mitchell & Co. came down from Glasgow to play at CF20 in London. We are thrilled to have them back.

• LOIS — Lois Maffeo is indie royalty from Olympia, Washington, where she has made many great albums for K Records.

• KICKING GIANT — Tae Won Yu & Rachel Carns formed this powerful union in New York via Olympia, WA, in 1989. This is their first-ever show in the UK. A double LP reissue of their early work, This Being the Ballad of Kicking Giant, Halo: NYC/Olympia 1989–1993, will come out on Drawing Room Records later this year.

• KITES AT NIGHT are Rose Melberg & Jon Manning (with Jen Sbragia on bass for this show), whose previous band was called Imaginary Pants. This is their first show in London.

• THE SOFTIES — Indiepop queens Rose Melberg & Jen Sbragia (from Vancouver BC & Portland OR, respectively) reunited for the chickfactor 20 shows in 2012 in NYC, Portland and SF. This is their first-ever show in London.

• STEVIE JACKSON is the amazing guitarist, singer and songwriter in Belle & Sebastian! He also happened to write a song named after our zine “chickfactor.”

• THE WOULD-BE-GOODS — Jessica Griffin, Peter Momtchiloff, Debbie Greensmith & Andy Warren are indie legends based in London & St Leonards.

• THE CATENARY WIRES — This super-duo formed in 2014 when Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey (ex-Talulah Gosh, Heavenly, Marine Research, Tender Trap) moved out of London.

• Gaylord Fields is an excellent WFMU DJ, a music writer and a longtime MC for chickfactor events.

• The Hangover Lounge is a much-beloved event that happened for years at the Lexington, a label and a community that’s often collaborated with chickfactor before.

• chickfactor is a fanzine started by Pam Berry and Gail O’Hara in 1992. Currently based in Portland, Oregon, it will publish a new print zine in late 2017.