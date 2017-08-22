Kicking Giant

* * *

chickfactor 25: a series of fortunate events (new york edition)

celebrating 25 years of music, friendship and community starring…

Thursday, November 2

Doors 7:30, Show 8 at Union Pool

KICKING GIANT

THE PACIFIC OCEAN

BRIDGET ST JOHN

HONEYBUNCH

+ MC SUKHDEV SANDHU

* * *

Saturday, November 4

Doors 1:30, Show 2pm // AFTERNOON SHOW at Doors 1:30, Show 2pm // AFTERNOON SHOW at Union Pool

LAURA CANTRELL

JOE PERNICE

COTTON CANDY

+ VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

+ MC GAYLORD FIELDS



The Pacific Ocean



Bridget St John

HoneyBunch

Laura Cantrell

Joe Pernice



Cotton Candy

Plus, Very Special Guests

—

Tae Won Yu & Rachel Carns formed this powerful union in New York via Olympia, WA, in 1989. This is their first-ever show in the UK. A double LP reissue of their early work, This Being the Ballad of Kicking Giant, Halo: NYC/Olympia 1989–1993, will come out on Drawing Room Records later this year. They rarely play live and haven’t played NYC in forever.

The Pacific Ocean was a NYC indie featuring Edward Baluyut (Versus), Connie Lovatt (Alkaline, Containe) and drummer Steve Pilgrim . They made two records for chickfactor’s flagship label (Enchanté Records) and haven’t played a show in ages.

Bridget St John is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist, best known for the three albums she recorded between 1969 and 1972 for John Peel’s Dandelion record label. Peel produced her debut album Ask Me No Questions. She has played at many chickfactor parties including CF20 in 2012 in both London and New York.

Honeybunch is an indiepop band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 1987 by Velvet Crush member Jeffrey Underhill. They have played at many chickfactor parties including CF20 in 2012.